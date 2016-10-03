Letter to the editor: Enough is enough

Minnesota shows why politicians in our state are an embarrassment in this nation. Calling for tolerance in the face of evil ... is inviting your enemies to attack at will.

The same governor who said, "If you don't like the flood of refugees into this state, you can find a new place to live" also has sided with Black Lives Matter over our own police and now has again shown why terrorists choose Minnesota - telling Minnesotans we need to practice tolerance.

Terrorists look for weakness. We have that in many of the elected politicians in this state. We should instead stand and remain vigilant. See something, say something. See something, do something.

Inaction will only cause more blood to be on these ignorant politicians' hands. The Ideology of Islam is at war with America. There has been no truce. That means the more refugees you settle into our communities, the more likely we become targets. Enough is enough.

Pastor Dale A.P. Anderson,

Backus