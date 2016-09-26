Letter to the editor: Consider resident's request for variances
On Sept. 23, Crosslake Planning and Zoning will consider Gerald Woody's request for nine variances on County Road 16, government lot 2, section 17, to build a 1,040-square-foot house, 958 square-foot deck and 676 square-foot garage.
This is not in keeping with the neighborhood, environment or laws. Forty-five years ago setbacks were established. In this particular case, the lake setback would overlap with the road setback by a foot. This location is on a curve of the road and a likely location for an accident.
Should this request be approved it would violate all that the P and Z has tried to maintain. To protect the environment and the community is at the heart of the commission's core and our trust.
Jan Stubbs,
Crosslake