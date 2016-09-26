On Sept. 23, Crosslake Planning and Zoning will consider Gerald Woody's request for nine variances on County Road 16, government lot 2, section 17, to build a 1,040-square-foot house, 958 square-foot deck and 676 square-foot garage.

This is not in keeping with the neighborhood, environment or laws. Forty-five years ago setbacks were established. In this particular case, the lake setback would overlap with the road setback by a foot. This location is on a curve of the road and a likely location for an accident.

Should this request be approved it would violate all that the P and Z has tried to maintain. To protect the environment and the community is at the heart of the commission's core and our trust.

Jan Stubbs,

Crosslake