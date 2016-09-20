Letter to the editor: Don't vote for more taxes in November

A recent letter to the Echo Journal makes an unpersuasive argument for the debacle that the Democrats caused at the end of the 2016 regular session.

First, the House and the Senate agreed on compromise for the bonding bill. This meant that leadership from both the House and Senate agreed to the contents of those bills prior to passage. The Democrats blew that bill up by sticking the Southwest light rail into the project.

Second, a quick special session could have occurred if the governor would have advocated for a quick fix on the tax bill and to pass the agreed upon language from end of session.

Instead, the governor tried to hold both hostage and ultimately did by saying a new agreement had to be made or there would be no special session.

Results - Senate DFL stopped original passage of bonding bill and Gov. Dayton prohibited a quick resolution with demands for more spending. The letter can try to explain it away or twist it, but in the end the deal was the deal and that was not enough for Dayton and metro DFL who want more and more of your tax dollars.

The writer represents an agency whose budget has grown from $712 million to almost $989 million or 38.7 percent since she was appointed to the Met Council (2011 to present).

Sugar coating a boondoggle doesn't make it any less of a boondoggle. The unelected Met Council and the DFL in St. Paul want more of your tax dollars. It is time to say no! Don't vote for more tax and spend in November!

David Anderson,

Lonsdale