As I See It: Me thinks we doth protest too much

The Hispanic proudly replied, "Bullfighting."

"Isn't that revolting?" asked the American.

'"No Senor," replied the Hispanic, "that is our second favorite sport."

OK, I told you it was bad so no more groaning. But as a parallel to the bad joke, it seems to me we may be turning protesting into our new national pastime.

I don't think I need to go over the most recent fad of professional athletes - mainly football players - but they are joined by others taking a knee, a seat, or otherwise ignoring the playing of the national anthem.

Their reasons appear to be as varied as the participants. Some say they are simply protesting the injustices they perceive in our society today and that somehow standing for "The Star-Spangled Banner" is something they can no longer do.

In my humble opinion, they are all actually protesting the occupant of the White House but they are afraid to admit it. After all, if they were sincere in their concern about justice, they easily could have and should have been protesting years ago - and I'm not talking one or two years either.

What I find so comical - and tragic at the same time - is the justification offered by the apologists and talking heads on all the major media outlets, some politicians, talk show hosts, entertainers and actors. The full range of excuses ranging from free speech to blatant racism and everything in between has been offered in explanation and justification for what most of us see as disrespect for the nation and its flag.

At least these protests have yet to turn violent, like those who have physically attacked Trump supporters at many venues since the inauguration.

In the case of Black Lives Matter and other similar protests, I find it hard to believe the protesters believe they are going to gain a great deal of public support by blocking roads and freeways, and inconveniencing many people to the point that some miss airplane flights or other important appointments. This leads me to the conclusion that they are not interested at all in gaining public support, but simply seeking publicity, and lots of it.

White supremacists are experts at gaining publicity in spite of their relatively small number. And counter-protesters may be unwittingly playing right into their hands by ensuring that publicity.

On the recent PBS series about the Vietnam War, one of the former guerillas made the point that if one of their soldiers was killed, they might get another to replace him or her. But if innocent civilian men, women or children were killed, they could get 10 new recruits for each one. I believe the same thing may be true when it comes to recruiting radical Islamic terrorists.

I don't know if anyone in the major media has the hutzpah to do some real investigative reporting, but they could definitely do a great service to the country by finding out and making public who is behind the financing of so many of the protests and their organizers and how this is done through seemingly innocuous channels and organizations.

Unfortunately, the people who are financing the protesters may also have interests in media companies or other organizations that can ensure the truth remains hidden until it's too late.

In addition, it's amazing to me how people who are rich and famous suddenly believe they are endowed with an unmatched level of social consciousness, wisdom and empathy and are further obligated to share this with the rest of us deplorable ignoramuses. Al Gore comes to mind here for some unknown reason.

I guess as long as you can be excused from class at certain colleges and universities to participate in a protest of one type or another, we're just going to have to put up with those who confuse whining with actually doing something productive.

That's how I see it.