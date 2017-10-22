Faith column: Modern Christianity

One of these especially pertains to the American dream - the right to the pursuit of happiness. I don't know if it was intentional or not, but by promoting this principle, they created a nation that would leave the rest of the world in its dust through advancements of every kind!

So what has happened? It's almost as if Satan has gotten a hold of the American dream sometime in the 20th century and twisted it into something evil. We have become a nation driven by consumerism and greed. So what effects has this had upon Christianity?

We live in a nation today driven by comfort. We strive by all means to put ourselves in a more comfortable position and to build our lives up so that our children and grandchildren will have a more comfortable start in life. That doesn't sound so bad, does it?

Yet in stark contrast, I am convicted by stories from followers of Christ in persecuted countries where sharing the good news of Jesus with your children is quite literally a death sentence. Yet earthly consequences aside, these believers still share this message with their kids.

In the United States we have become entitled - all of us!

"God, I have worked so hard for you, and for the most part, have been well-behaved, so why am I still struggling?" When did serving Christ become a negotiation? Jesus himself promises (yes, I said "promises") discomfort (Luke chapter 9).

Another verse that contradicts modern American Christianity is Matthew 10:34: "Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword." This verse so blatantly opposes what we want Christianity to be today that we tend to ignore it or pretend it isn't there.

Jesus said being a Christian isn't icing on the cake of an already blessed life. It isn't a license to live a life on our own terms in comfort, and then go to heaven when we die.

Jesus's Christianity is giving up comfort to follow him at any cost. To forget what comfort is and instead dedicate our life here on earth to his Kingdom. To place our identity as a child of God at the forefront of every move and decision we make.

"And anyone who does not take his cross and follow me is not worthy of me." (Matthew 10:38)