I got that quote from a coloring book - an adult coloring book, that is. Yes, those do exist, and they're more popular than you might think. I own one called "Color Yourself Happy" where each page has an inspirational quote surrounded by some sort of intricate design or pattern to color.

I've always been a doodler. The margins of all my notebooks in high school and college were full of random doodles. I guess I just like my hands to be busy. So sometimes when I'm watching TV, I pull out my coloring book and absentmindedly fill in the designs with bright colors. It's oddly soothing.

The most recent inspirational quote I happened upon is the one above - "Small steps can take you far." This quote stuck with me, I think, because I realized how true that idea is in my life.

I used to be a runner. In high school I ran cross country and long distance in track. In college I ran 5Ks for fun.

In recent years, my running has been kind of sporadic. I'll have weeks where I run almost every day, and I'll have months where I don't run at all. Over the past couple weeks, I've been trying to get back into a running routine before snow comes and the weather gets too cold.

But picking it back up can be tough. I don't usually get very far the first couple times, but I have to remember that with every step I take, I'm moving toward my goal (both literally and metaphorically) of getting in better shape and being able to run a few miles without stopping.

Another hobby I've taken up recently is playing the piano. I took lessons from second grade to eighth grade, and then just played around with it at leisure every now and then until my parents gave away their piano a few years ago.

But a few months ago I decided I missed playing and wanted to get back into it. So I bought a keyboard, dug out my old lesson books and started to tickle the ivory again. I've been having a lot of fun with it, but I'm pretty rusty, so it's been a bit frustrating too. I come across songs that I could once play with ease but now have to practice for days to master.

When I get really discouraged though, I try to remember that skills like this take time to perfect and that with every minute I spend practicing, I get a little better. I've seen drastic improvement already over the last six months, and I know that if I keep working at it, I'll eventually reach my ultimate goal, which (as nerdy as it might sound) is to be able to play music from the Harry Potter movies.

Even the biggest goals are met by combining a series of small steps. You can't get anywhere or accomplish anything big without putting in the work. Sometimes you might progress rapidly, or sometimes you might move at snail speed. But that doesn't mean you should give up.

Another quote that comes to mind to hit this point home is from Theodore Roosevelt, who once said, "Nothing in the world is worth having or worth doing unless it means effort, pain, difficulty."