Last Windrow: A special trek into the woods

There are surprises every year. Trees had crashed to earth over some of our trails. Some of our deer stands are no longer standing. Some required replacing a rotted step or two. Some stands carried the tooth marks of various critters who spent time in the stand over the past winter and summer. They also left little mementos in what they must have thought was a wildlife restroom.

I discovered how the heavy rains of recent months have affected the little creek whose water eventually will end up in the Mississippi River. The true headwaters may be at Lake Itasca, but the little creek that runs through our hunting ground can also claim a part of that title.

I found the creek gurgling down into what we call the "Popple Swamp." Last year the creek was dry, but not this year. The beavers that live in the pond below won't have to worry about low water this winter.

We found a couple of young trees that had the bark removed by the rack of a deer getting ready for the breeding season. Other trees along the trail showed scars that had healed from being rubbed last year. I wondered why a deer would choose one tree to rub instead of another? They all looked the same to me, but evidently not to a young buck with love on his mind.

One of the rubs was high off the ground and the tree was sizable. That means there is a trophy buck roaming out there somewhere, but will we see him during the season? Time will tell.

On the way to my stand a ruffed grouse flushed in front of me. Then another flushed to the right. I didn't carry a shotgun this year and I wished I would have. The game experts say this should be a good year for grouse and that could be by my experience seeing the birds last week as they thundered their way through the tag alders. I'm thinking about returning next week carrying the 20 gauge.

Moving along the creek bottom I discovered two sets of huge timberwolf tracks. The wolf population is up according to reports and so is the deer population. This year we are able to harvest either sex of deer in our area. That hasn't happened for a number of years as the herd was being rebuilt. Mild winters have led to this increase and more venison will come to the dinner table as a result.

I wondered if the wolves had found what they were looking for? To hear a wolf's moaning howl in the early morning darkness will give you the chills and make you glad you are not on their menu for the day.

The rotted tree next to my stand was pulverized by a pileated woodpecker. There were holes as big as my hand poked in the dead tree and sawdust surrounded the old jack pine stump. This tree evidently held a smorgasbord of grubs and bugs. I heard the big woodpecker cackling in the distance as it made its rounds through the low ground.

My stand was intact. Years ago I moved away from a wood stand and purchased a tripod, metal stand that does not require yearly refurbishing. I draped camouflage burlap around the frame to help disguise my blaze orange presence on opening day.

I wondered how a deer might perceive this big, orange blob sitting in the woods where normally only chickadees and blue jays sit in the tree branches? It doesn't take long before they become aware that this trail is not a good place to be.

The little 8N Ford tractor with brush cutter hooked on behind made short work of clearing our noon campsite. A fire will be lit daily at noon and ham and cheese sandwiches will again be charred above the flames and devoured eagerly. If such a sandwich was served at a restaurant table, it would surely be sent back to the kitchen. But, not out there. Somehow charcoal sandwiches taste better at the deer camp table.

So, another year comes to the deer land. I've hunted this piece of property since 1975, over 40 years. Trees have come and gone, hunters have come and gone, trails have changed, stands have been moved, the deer herd has been thick and thin, but the tradition lingers on.

And the first trek into the deer land is always special. It was again last week.

See you next time. Okay?