Grim's Tales: Vacation: A break from more than work

I am glad to work weekends, but I would like one weekend off per month. I'm pretty easy to please, but I must admit, the few days off I get are very important days for recharging.

To make recharging easier, my first job actually awards a lot of PTO, which I often use for full weeks of vacation here or there, often around my birthday or some wild-harvest season of interest.

I took last week off hoping the nanny berries would be ripe and still on the trees, that the cranberries would be even more purple than when I had to take a break from harvest two weeks prior, that the apples would be crisp and ready and that the potatoes by my dad's home would be ready to dig.

Aside from the nanny berries, I had success in virtually every avenue. On top of harvest, I made dozens of fruit leathers to share with families, tray after tray of dehydrated blueberry raisins, apple chips, and I even experimented with puffing wild rice.

A few things did not get done, but that's OK. The week was rejuvenating, delicious and apparently well-timed.

I spent most of Monday cleaning my kitchen, making fruit leather, cleaning my kitchen again and making fruit leather again, over and over. I didn't get outside, but at the same time I didn't look at the web much.

The result? I got to spend most of my day unaware of Las Vegas, and later Tom Petty. I kind of knew about them, but I wasn't being bombarded every second of the day with reminders of either tragedy. I especially was not exposed to the nastiness of the debate that sprung up on both sides throughout the day and the week that followed.

They say ignorance is bliss, and I guess this is an example of that being true. I can't help but think a dose of ignorance would be a good prescription for the psychological ails of today's society. I'm no psychologist, but I have some friends with anxiety issues, one in particular. The things that can trigger this one particular individual are often read online.

The triggers are often big ideas packed into internet articles, news reports or similar online pages. They involve tragedies, disasters and otherwise worldwide things. They are all topics and ideas that are larger than a single person can really experience or witness alone, and they are often packed into a singular document for people to consume.

They admittedly expand the human perspective to include things beyond their immediate surroundings, to the point that the entire globe and some of its goings-on seem so small, but at the same time, the person perceiving these things seems even smaller. Less significant than ever before, like Ishmael floating alone in the ocean in "Moby Dick." I think that's why it is overwhelming.

It's easy to lose sight of the things around you when you are constantly bombarded with the current state of the entire planet. I think some people are more susceptible to completely lose touch with the small things around them when that happens. I think a smaller perspective where their actions have obvious results could help them. Just something to ground them and return them to their own perspective to cool off.

While deep discussions were being had and events with huge or at least depressing implications were happening, I knew about them, but I was busy worrying how long my fruit leather could dehydrate and still be pliable. I was worrying about whether the raw pumpkin in my pumpkin pie leather was too noticeable over the spices. I was worrying about whether thin apple chips had a better mouth-feel than thick chips.

The world was more manageable because I had my own problems, and they were small and manageable. I could see the impact my actions had on things.

I'm not suggesting totally turning oneself off to the bigger picture, but I am suggesting that every once in awhile maybe ignorance is not just bliss, but it's also good for our health.

After all, we as a species weren't designed to have the perspective the internet gives us, so it makes sense that our psyche would take some time to adjust to that global perspective.