Faith: There's always hope

As I considered the psalmist's words I had hope that my daughter in the midst of her life would turn to Christ when things seem bleak, but also when all seems well. Maybe, I thought, the lessons of her childhood as a young Christian had taken hold deep down so that no matter what happened she would be able to find hope in her Savior.

As her father, I was quite pleased to know that this was indeed true. So where does your hope come from?

Over the last several years, we as a people have seen or been part of enough bewildering events in our world to cause us to lose hope. For instance, how many terrorist attacks have there been? How many senseless deaths at the hand of religious zealots?

We shudder to think that we might be next, especially after the event that took place most recently in Las Vegas when a concert turned into a senseless bloodbath at the hands of a man who may have acted this way because somewhere deep down he had no hope.

So where does hope come from in the face of human atrocities?

And then there have been the relentless waves of storms hitting our shores. The list if we look back a few decades seems endless. There were: Camille, Hugo, Andrew, Ivan, Katrina and now, one, two, three are Harvey, Irma and Maria.

There's devastation to the natural world beyond our imagination, but more so, devastation to the human spirit beyond comprehension.

So where does hope come from in the midst of natural disasters?

There are also even greater disasters destroying our land that are leading people to have no hope. They are the dark clouds of rampant immorality, the lack of respect for God-given authority and every other type of rebellion against God that abounds in our land.

They are the hopeless actions of men who find no pleasure in the way God created things to be. And certainly find no hope in His promise that there is life beyond this world if we repent of our sins and trust in Jesus as our Savior.

So where does your spiritual hope come from?

To answer these questions, God reminds us that the only true hope that mankind can find is in His Son Jesus who died to redeem us from our sins by shedding His blood on Calvary. God in fact tells us that when we live by faith in Jesus in the midst of this very troubled world, He promises to create a living hope in us that guides us through the trials and tribulations that all men face, including Christians.

I believe this to be true as the psalmist once recorded how God set before His people of Israel a prescription for hope: "For he (God, established a testimony concerning himself) in Jacob, and appointed a law (for) Israel (to live by), which he commanded our fathers, that they should make them known to their children; That the generation to come might know them, even the children who should be born, who should arise and declare them to their children; That they might set their hope in God, and not forget the works of God, but keep his commandments." (Psalm 78:5-7)

Only in Christ, then, can each generation find hope in the midst of all that comes against us. If we hold this to be true and live by this faith it is certain as God promises that we will have hope when we are faced with even the most trying of circumstances.

But if not, we will surely be another generation to find ourselves as God's children of old often did when they rejected Him as the psalmist continued to write: "That they might set their hope in God - And might not be as their fathers; a stubborn and rebellious generation, a generation that set not their heart aright, and whose spirit was not stedfast with God. They kept not the covenant of God, and refused to walk in his law, And forgot his works, and his wonders that he had shown them." (Psalm 78: 7a, 8, 10 -11)

So getting back to my daughter, I am glad to find that she is part of another generation that the psalmist speaks of that lives with the hope that Christ creates in us. A faith that can even face the greatest disaster ever to hit mankind, our death, because she knows we have redemption and eternal life through Jesus. I am glad because with this faith in Christ she will be able with hope to meet all the storms that life can throw at us.

So my hope and prayer is that you have a living faith in Christ, the One who is able to give you a true hope that is able to conquer all things.