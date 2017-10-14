Cracker Barrel: Legacy in stone

In essence, Stonehenge is an astronomical computer, albeit a rather heavy one. It no doubt also served as a sacred place of worship and celebration.

As with many ancient constructions (the pyramids, the Easter Island statues, etc.) much has been written regarding Stonehenge's origins. A few decades ago one popular theory held that such structures were built by folks from outer space who came zipping into earth in space-chariots and effortlessly overcame gravity in order to move the massive blocks into place.

Thanks to the patient investigations of hundreds of archeologists, we now know better. And in the particular case of Stonehenge, we know some very interesting things indeed.

For starters, it's now clear beyond doubt that the excavating work was done with picks made of deer antlers and shovels made of the shoulder blades of oxen. Sound primitive? It is.

But in an experiment funded and filmed by the BBC, workmen using replicas of these early (roughly 2000 B.C.E.) tools were able to excavate a cubic yard of chalk (Stonehenge is built on a plain consisting almost entirely of chalk) in nine hours, and when given a modern pick and shovel, were able to increase their production only to the point of removing the same amount in seven hours.

In the same experiment it was found that approximately 16 men are needed to move a one-ton slab of stone one mile per day, using log rollers. Since the sarsen stones average 30 tons apiece, with the largest running up to 50 tons (100,000 pounds), it must have taken around 800 workers to move each stone, and an additional 200 or so to move the rollers.

Given the fact that the sarsens were quarried some 20 miles to the north of Stonehenge, it took quite a bit of effort to get them to the site. (The bluestones, several hundred of them, were evidently imported via ship from Wales.)

And then, of course, the stones had to be dressed to shape, and mortises and tenons formed to keep them from coming apart once they were fitted together. Conservatively, researchers estimate that the dressing involved the removal of some 3,000,000 cubic inches of pulverized stone, at the per day work rate of 50 cubic inches per worker.

And to give us but another reason to be thankful we live in the era we do, stone mauls have been found at Stonehenge weighing up to 60 pounds apiece!

Putting all the parts together, including the digging, the moving and dressing and placing of stone, the making of hide rope for harness, the cutting of trees for log rollers, etc., a reasonable reckoning results in the grand total of some 1,500,000 person-days of labor. That's days, not hours.

And all evidence suggests that the work was voluntary, done not under the slave driver's whip, but done because the people who lived there on the great chalk plain wanted to build something big and lasting and worthy: a legacy in stone.