He had been out there testing support for what was then his initial and seemingly unlikely quest for First District Congress.

He exhibited, in that long conversation, a good balance of dreams, idealism and work ethic with common sense and realism, along with confidence that he readily acknowledged was dependent upon his supportive family, friends and DFL support.

He proceeded to win over enough Republicans and Independents along the way to squeak out a close initial victory and has been representing the southernmost one-eighth of our state - like Colin Peterson has the northwest one-eighth and the late Jim Oberstar and Rick Nolan the northeastern one-eighth of the state - ever since.

Walz is a former high school teacher who has credentials as a career military man and has served in a mostly rural Republican-oriented district for the last dozen years.

Walz made a strong move toward emerging along the long path toward endorsement for governor last week by announcing that Peggy Flanagan is his choice for running mate for lieutenant governor.

Flanagan is an epitome of exuberance. One will most likely like her upon first meeting, and next meeting 10 years later, and any time thereafter.

Peggy is quite well known, and very well liked, among most DFL activists over the past couple decades of partisan activity. Although she is only 38, most recently she was a two-term legislator from the west suburban area.

If elected, "she would be the state's first American Indian elected to statewide office, and the highest ranking elected American Indian woman in U.S. history." - Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Friday, Oct. 6.

"Flanagan, who was previously executive director of the Children's Defense Foundation of Minnesota, is beloved by Twin Cities progressive activists," the newspaper said.

Walz said in the story: "She has life experience that is different from mine, but brought us to the same place, and always with joy and hopefulness."

The two have developed a personal bond that goes back to a seminar of reverse roles where Walz, the longtime teacher and military man, was the student at a DFL boot camp, and young Peggy was a leading instructor.

That was back in 2005 as Walz began gearing up for his first foray into partisan politics. Peggy, as other instructors, noted Walz's potential, enthusiasm and similarities, and established a personal bond and rapport that should stand well as the arduous campaign gears on.

So, in this old man's view, candidate Tim Walz made a very strong step forward toward DFL governor endorsement last week.

Walz, as other candidates, will be negatively branded by his votes taken on controversial issues during his dozen years in Congress. The two recognize and accept their differences on such issues and should counter each other well in providing ticket balance.

There are other candidates for DFL governor who start ahead of Tim Walz. By virtue of the office they hold and have held, and their travels and appearances across the state for themselves and in behalf of appreciative local DFL candidates over the past years, they have developed more positive bases for statewide office.

The one who some of us have viewed as the strongest likely candidate has yet to announce. While the delay gives her opportunity to further her campaign financial advantage - and time to further plan what is already a likely very well planned campaign - it also gives all other well-qualified campaign contenders, including Walz, time to pick away and gain committed delegate votes.

This column is in no way intended to be any personal "endorsement of Tim Walz for governor." It is simply one old man's reaction to Walz's announcement last week of Peggy Flanagan as his running mate and observation of what that does to the DFL "race" for governor as it exists today.

I recognize that not many Echo readers will have read this column this far. Even for those who have, the whole content will be of little interest. Some few will agree with me, and some area active Democrats who are already committed to other candidates will strongly disagree. That is OK too.

I believe last week was a strong week for Tim Walz.