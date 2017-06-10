The Cracker Barrel: The year of the boat

Chamber of commerce brochures stressed the interconnectedness of our famous Chain O' Lakes - 15 bodies of water joined via channels and creeks fed by the Fox River flowing down from Wisconsin.

Like life in our part of Minnesota, life in Lake County, Illinois, was deeply affected by H2O. In warmer months you swam or fished or skied or sailed or rowed or motored on or in it almost every day. In winter you skated and ice boated and ice fished and generally had a ball playing atop its hardened surface. Pickup hockey matches replaced baseball or football, and sleds took the place of your bike.

Given the role that water played in our young lives, I suppose it was only natural to do what we did that year when the school board decided, for financial reasons, to suspend bus service to our high school. I don't recall precisely whose idea it was, but four of us - Rich Ball, Pete Badger, Thor Fjellstedt and myself - decided that we might make our way to and from our citadel of learning via motorboat.

Since the only one of the four of us who happened to possess such a craft was Thor, he volunteered to be permanent chauffeur. Since he lived on the north side of Long Lake, while Pete and I lived on the south side, and since Rich only needed a ride home at the end of the day, the drill was for Thor to come across the lake to pick up Pete and me early in the morning before swinging toward school.

Grant High School lay some four-and-a-half miles from the south shore of Long Lake. Roughly half of the distance lay across lake water, and the balance through a network of winding creeks and channels. The trip began with Thor starting the 25-horse motor that propelled his aluminum Arkansas Traveler and swinging south for a mile across the middle of Long Lake, to the beach at the side of which Pete and I stood waiting on a wooden dock, books in hand.

After we hopped in, Thor swung the boat about and headed west to the lock and dam at the head of Squaw Creek, where, after a slow start, we learned to quickly close the sluice gate behind us, open the one in front, and lower the boat the 18 or 20 inches to the water level of the creek ahead.

From the lock we worked our way through a couple of miles of cattail-bordered channels, scaring up ducks and coots and passing by several muskrat houses, til at length the water widened and we reached the marina at which we docked the boat and began walking rapidly the remaining quarter mile or so to the school.

Looking back, the experience of boating toward enlightenment definitely had a few downsides. Now and then, in fall and spring, we'd get drenched by an occasional downpour, caught in mid-lake in an open boat with no place to hide. As fall turned to winter, the early morning rides across open water grew increasingly cold until the frigid morning when, kicking snow off the pier by his boat, Thor noticed the snow didn't melt when it hit the water, and later suggested we suspend our waterborne adventure until spring.

Then, too, there was that fateful day the following May when, poised to leap from the bow of the boat to the oncoming dock as I'd done many times before, my foot slipped and I ended in the drink up to my armpits next to the dock, just able to keep my books from going under.

Through it all, as young folks often do, we scoffed at the setbacks and laughed with delight at the wonderful memories we were making - memories that grow more treasured with every passing year.

