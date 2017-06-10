The Last Windrow: I hope the Twins will forgive me

My depressing forecast did give the Twins a better record than they had last year, but it was still a losing season. I really wanted to be optimistic, but after eating my hat and shirt last year and being the target of jeers at the morning coffee table, I decided not to use my rose-colored glasses this year and try to be more realistic.

Bad choice.

What happened? Well, for one thing, some coach decided he'd seen enough of dropped pop-ups and missed throws and he must have put the fielders through their paces this spring. Much to my amazement, the outfielders are actually outrunning line drives and I've seen a couple of them crash into the fence and come away with the baseball in their glove! That didn't happen much in the past two years.

The infielders are turning double plays and Mr. Sano has transformed himself at third base. You won't see a better second baseman than Mr. Dozier. And, Mr. Mauer can play with anyone at first base. And, can anyone run faster than Mr. Buxton?

The starting pitching staff has also improved, and even though their earned run average has climbed a bit, they have still pitched later in the innings, and if they can get Mr. Gibson going, who knows?

There is a fly in the ointment in the bullpen though. Opposing hitters are salivating to get to the Twins bullpen where more runs have been given up in the late innings than Carter has pills. (That's a phrase only those of my age can relate to.) I think we do have an adequate "closer," but getting to him has been a challenge.

The batting lineup can be awesome this year. There are a number of players in the lineup who all have the ability to hit a home run or at least drive a ball to the wall. And, they have excellent speed on the bases. It's been awhile since I've seen a team as fast as the Twins are when they get on base.

Oh, yes, there are a couple of power hitters who are a little slow to reach base; but hey, if they hit it over the pine trees in center field, who cares?

My hat's off to our coach, Mr. Molitor. His calm demeanor has to steady the team even after they've lost three or four in a row. There is no doubt he knows the game and it's been fun to watch him play his cards from the dugout. He doesn't miss much.

I reluctantly dove into the pool of non-believers this spring. I was in the majority of writers who picked the Twins to be tossing in the towel about now and selling off the good players. But, no, I must admit that to date I and those other fools have been proven wrong.

We are collectively chewing on our shirt sleeves by being so negative.

But, as they say, it is a long season and the wheels can come off a wagon at any time. A broken finger here, a concussion there, a strained elbow or two and things can change. I truly believe that the team that stays the healthiest throughout the season generally wins.

We are far from the All Star break, after which some teams go into the tank and some come to the surface.

My South Dakota editor is a Kansas City fan and I'm empathizing with her this year as KC has hit the bottom of the division. But, they are only six games out as I write this column, so hang in there, Lee Anne, things can change. The Twins have proven that.

So, even though I may be the butt of jokes for being so negative this spring, I am actually enjoying watching our Minnesota team make strides in the right direction. Notice that I used the word "Mr." in all my name notations. That is kind of my way of showing proper respect and apologizing for possibly irking some of the Twins with my dark forecast.

I hope they'll forgive me.

See you next time. Okay?