As I See It: The scourge of pornography

What if all the energy and rhetoric of the climate change forces were directed at alcohol abuse/drunk driving, illicit drugs and abuse of prescription drugs, smoking or pornography?

Pornography affects marriages. Of the many reasons for divorce, the most important factor given by nearly all men and women is infidelity. Say all you want about freedom of speech and expression and whatever other excuses you care to mention; it isn't much of a stretch to label pornography use as virtual infidelity.

Most men likely don't see it that way; but a clear majority of women believe it is. You can probably figure out that men are far more likely than women to consume pornography, although the usage by college-age women is increasing.

You might ask why people view pornography in the first place. That's a fair question, and the answer lies in the human brain and how most addictions work. Sexually explicit images bypass the rational part of the brain and are processed at the emotional level. Within one-fifth of a second of viewing a pornographic image, a burst of neurochemicals are released into the brain — testosterone, vasopressin, oxytocin, epinephrine, norepinephrine and dopamine.

When someone has a real sexual experience those same substances are released. The reward center of the brain gets activated and makes an individual feel really good as a result of all that dopamine. Dopamine is actually a cocaine-like substance and produces a neural "high," reinforcing behavior that people want to see repeated in the future.

Unfortunately, just like any other addictive substance, it takes more and more dopamine to achieve the same level of a high, which in the case of pornography leads to more and perhaps harder levels of pornography. It's hard to have continuous physical sexual activity. But the same can't be said for pornography; it's available 24/7/365 via any computer.

The vicious cycle of addiction to pornography affects the user in many other ways.

Many users begin to prefer pornography to physical sex. This certainly has a negative effect on many marriages. As the addiction worsens, some men cannot achieve an erection because the nerve pathways get short circuited. Users can become socially isolated from friends and family as they spend more and more time with pornography.

Individuals report they can't wait for their spouses to leave the house or go to sleep so they can feed their addiction undisturbed. Those who view pornography five times or more a month are four times more likely to be depressed than those who do not.

The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers identified "an obsessive interest in pornography" to be a contributing factor in 56 percent of all divorces in the United States. Certainly there are other factors that also contribute to divorce. But remember, infidelity is No. 1.

What is puzzling to me is that this industry, which so clearly exploits and objectifies women and has such a negative impact on the family and society, is essentially allowed free rein without any effective restriction.

The Supreme Court has struggled for years with defining obscenity and seems to have settled on a "too hard to do" approach. By that I believe they hold that real restrictions on clearly obscene materials have too much of a negative impact on protected speech, so we just have to live without effective restrictions on that which would be clearly offensive to the average citizen.

Wouldn't it be nice if the political-correctness crowd would get involved in something that would really benefit society like reducing this filth?

Pornographic material is easily accessible for pre-teens and teenagers, giving them a totally disordered view of sex and sexuality. Of course, this seems to mesh perfectly with the liberal goal of fostering an evolving progressive society where the family is unnecessary, parents have no real authority and government regulations are all we need for us all to be happy, healthy and productive in serving the state.

Well, that's the way I see it.