Fielding Questions: Rejuvenating lilacs

A: Older lilacs that have grown woody and bare at the base can be rejuvenated beautifully with a method that's been used since pioneer days. Brace yourself, because it's drastic but very effective. With heavy pruning shears and saw, cut all branches down to between 6 and 12 inches above ground level. The preferred time for shrub rejuvenation is spring before growth starts, but lilacs can be pruned immediately after blooming also.

Some recommendations suggest cutting down one-third of the branches each year over a three-year period. But I've found it's best to cut all branches back at the same time. The well-established root system pushes forth strong new growth in a more balanced pattern if the entire shrub is cut back at once, rather than piecemeal. The lilac might not bloom next year, but that's a small price to pay for future decades of a well-branched shrub with good form.

Don't be timid and reduce the lilac's height only partway, or the base will remain "leggy." Your lilac looks like it's receiving full sun, which is important. Sometimes old lilacs become shaded as surrounding trees grow, diminishing flowering and healthy growth.

Q: I have a snowball hydrangea shrub that has been beautiful and healthy every year, but I just noticed it has wilting, blackened leaves this spring. I'm not sure if this is a fungus or an insect infestation. How can I determine what the cause is and how to treat it? - Pam Nelson, Fargo.

A: The photos you included showed leaves with injury along the margins, some blackening and a general ragged non-normal appearance. We ruled out leaf distortion from lawn weed chemicals, and it isn't insects or disease.

Hydrangea leaves are quite lush, soft and tender as they emerge in spring. The damage to your shrub's foliage looks like it was caused by chilly, strong north winds that the area received during the past weeks. Even though we didn't get frost, cold winds beat up some tender tree and shrub leaves.

Your hydrangea can be pruned lightly to remove some of the severest damage to help stimulate fresh growth. Hydrangeas love water, so keep moisture plentiful. To further coax new growth, fertilize now with granular tree and shrub fertilizer, or water-soluble Miracle Gro types.

Q: Do you know of anyone in the area who sharpens reel-type mowers? I don't have a power mower, preferring to get the exercise and save the gas or electricity. But the mower gets dull fairly quickly. I've called all the lawn mower services in town with no success. Maybe you can suggest in your column that someone start this service here. As we all try to be greener, a reel mower sharpener could make a fortune! - Laurie Lind, Fargo.

A: I grew up pushing a reel-type mower, and found them fun. Because they actually cut the grass blades instead of whipping them off as power mowers do, many people prefer the fine look of reel-mown grass. Unfortunately, I don't know where to get them sharpened. If anyone knows of someone sharpening mower reels, I'd appreciate an email. Thanks.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.