Vogt's Notes: Another season of graduations is upon us

As happens every time I attend this ceremony, my eyes started to well with tears. I don't know that many fourth-graders anymore, but the memories of my own kids and their friends graduating from Nisswa School years ago always come flooding back.

I distracted myself from those emotions when I noticed some students' tassels were mashed to the top of their caps. I checked each "graduate" as he or she went by, fixing the tousled tassels.

Each fourth-grader eventually received his or her diploma, signifying an end to their formative elementary school years and the start to their middle school years in Pequot Lakes or Baxter as fifth-graders. Similarly, Eagle View Elementary School fourth-graders will have a program Thursday, June 1, marking their graduation to Pequot Lakes Middle School next year as fifth-graders.

These are exciting times for these students, but perhaps a bit nerve-wracking for their parents. It's hard to see your child leave the familiar hallways of elementary school - the only school they've known - for middle school. That means new and perhaps unknown teachers, new rules, new students (especially for students heading to Forestview Middle School), new responsibilities and new expectations.

Taking an even bigger step in life are area high school graduates. Pequot Lakes seniors - 119 of them - collected their diplomas Friday, May 26, and about 70 Pine River-Backus seniors will do the same this Friday, June 2. Be sure to look at pages B9-B12 in today's print issue for highlights of graduation at Pequot Lakes. PR-B graduation will be featured on similar pages in next week's issue, June 8.

Whatever path each senior takes - whether it be to a four-year college, a two-year college, trade school, the military or the workforce - we wish them luck on the next chapter in their life. These graduates have much to look forward to in the coming years.

Chip Rankin, Pequot Lakes High School principal for the past seven years, will be missed as he leaves this summer to become superintendent in Minnewaska. We wish him good luck as well, and we look forward to getting to know our new high school principal, Aaron Nelson, currently an assistant principal at Roseau High School.

Enjoy summer vacation, area students and staff, before another school year begins in September. And graduates, never forget where you came from and the hometown, school, family and friends that helped you get to where you are today.