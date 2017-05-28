Dan-ecdotes: Life comes at you fast, unexpectedly

I was driving a rundown Chevy Cavalier with nearly 200,000 miles and no air conditioning. I spent the summers at my parents' house and the school year living in my sister's basement in Moorhead.

Speaking of whom, my sister was pregnant with her first child, and now she has three boys. My brother was planning his wedding, and now he's settled down with two kids of his own.

At the time, I was planning to spend my adult life as a history teacher, coaching football and baseball on the side. Journalism had never occurred to me, and it wouldn't occur to me for another two or three years.

I also had zero plans to live in the lakes area, or to take a major interest in hockey or to own two cats who are allotted more space on the bed than I am.

The one constant throughout my 20s has been my wife. We started dating in our teens, she switched colleges because of me (in part) and we got married when I was 26. In all those years, that outcome never really seemed in doubt.

I moved to this area because of her. She is the reason I'm working where I do, and she's the reason we live in the house that we live in.

And maybe, because I've been with her so long, I should have seen cats in my future. Oh well.

I had everything planned when I was 20, and now my life looks nothing like what I thought it would. That's a good thing.

If there's one thing I've learned, it's that life will not look like my "plans" ever will. The big moments that will alter my course aren't going to happen when I expect them to, if they happen at all.

Things did not unfold the way I had planned at all as an adult, and I would argue that my life is so much better because of it. Everything that has been completely in my control will end up being a footnote in my autobiography.*

Of course the last year of my 20s won't be what I expect - same with every year of my 30s, 40s, so on and so forth - and not knowing what's to come makes things all the more exciting.

Having a course to follow - with plans, goals and things like that - is a good thing to have, but I'm closing out this decade of my life with the mindset that the big things will come to me, ready or not.

Wish me luck.

*- For the record, I am not planning to write an autobiography.