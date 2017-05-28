Speaking of views, skywatchers in the northern hemisphere will be treated to great views of the space station multiple times each night as it orbits the Earth 250 miles overhead. Every year at this time, the northern end of the station's orbital loop remains in full sunlight during each evening pass.

From an astronaut's point of view, the sun never sets. Since it takes about 93 minutes to go around the planet once, that means we get to see a space station pass every 93 minutes from dusk till dawn! In Duluth, we'll get a maximum of five passes. Other locales could see up to six. Normally, only one or two passes are visible at dusk or dawn. While the ISS continues crossing the sky during the night, we can't see it because it's hidden from view (eclipsed) by Earth's shadow. But in late May-early June each year, the space station's orbit and Earth's day-night terminator nearly align. From the astronaut's viewpoint, the sun shines practically the entire day, much like we would see the midnight sun from the Arctic Circle. Back down on the planet between latitudes 40-55 degrees north, we can see passes all night.

If the ISS exactly followed the day-night line, it would be in sunlight 24-7, but notice that it's tilted a little with respect to that line. During the southern hemisphere part of its orbit, it's only out during daylight and invisible around this time.

You can find out exactly when to look and how many passes to expect for the next couple of weeks by checking Spaceweather satellite flybys (spaceweather.com/flybys), NASA's Spot the Station (spotthestation.nasa.gov) or Heavens Above (heavens-above.com). Just log in for free, click the ISS icon and then click a date / time for a nifty map of the space station's path across the sky.

The ISS always begins a pass somewhere in the western sky and travels east with a typical run taking about five to seven minutes. It's very easy to photograph because it shines as brightly as Jupiter. You'll need a tripod and a camera that can expose for 15 seconds or longer. Get a map of the station's path from Heavens Above beforehand, so you know where to point the camera. When it enters the field of view, carefully depress the shutter button.

While you may not stay up the entire night to catch all five or six flybys, know that the ISS provides something for everybody whether you're out at dawn or dusk.