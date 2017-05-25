The Last Windrow: Memorial Day thankfulness

But, perhaps the weather gods will smile on us this year and picnics will happen, parades will parade and we as a collective people will remember those who have gone before, sacrificed and all the other things this great country has provided.

I choose to look for the positive memories that Memorial Day provides. There are plenty of negatives to dwell on in today's world. We are force-fed bad news at almost every turn. It would seem sometimes that nothing good happens in our world.

I need to take my eyes off the ground and lift them up to the green leaves of a newborn spring, listen to the spring sounds of birds newly arrived and smell the blossoms of the chokecherry and crabapple trees. Those things lift me and make the marking of this special holiday more memorable and special.

This weekend usually marked the end of the planting season on our Iowa farm. The seed had all been planted and now we would wait and tend the crop and hope for a full harvest in the fall. It was a time to cut the first crop of alfalfa and store it in the upper story of our barn. It was a time of optimism.

Memorial Day weekend also meant that my second cousins, John and Joe, would show up in our farmyard on their way to place flowers on their infant sister's grave. They never missed a Memorial Day Saturday. That small family cemetery still exists and is now marked with a sign designating it as a "Pioneer Cemetery."

My great-great-grandparents also lie there on that little knoll with the spelling on their gravestone showing a "v" in the name - Wetrovsky, not the Wetrosky I live with today. No one seems to know how or why that "v" disappeared, but it did. The subject usually comes up within my family on Memorial Day.

Flags will be placed at the gravesites of veterans in many cemeteries. Even at sites that are not visited all year long by anyone, there will be a small flag flying in honor of someone who has served this country in some way. It is comforting to know that this country's people care for and honor even those they don't know.

So, as we all slow down a bit before the summer rush and think about those passed and those who have given much, I'm thinking I'm a fortunate soul to live where I do. Even with all our warts and scars and blemishes, this is still a great country full of great people who give a darn.

Have a great Memorial Day weekend!

See you next time. Okay?