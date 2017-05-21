PR-B Family Center: Food insecurity is real

I read an article in "Science Daily" that reported:

"It's a complex phenomenon encompassing food availability, affordability, utilization and even the social norms that define acceptable ways to acquire food. FI can affect people's health beyond its impact on nutrition. ... FI was associated with poorer mental health and specific psychosocial stressors ... independent of socioeconomic status."

Doesn't that translate to problems with kids' ability to learn? Mental health issues are another blockage for adults trying to step out of poverty. And simple access to healthy foods can resolve a lot of issues.

Data at "Feeding America" shows Cass County has a food insecurity rate of 12 percent. Looking in the Annie Casey Foundation-Kids Count records, I find in 2013 that translated to an estimated 3,400 people with 7,192 visits. The Pine River Area Food Shelf serving Backus and Pine River last year saw a total of 1,854 family visits where we gave out 75,485 pounds of food.

Whether it's food insecurity; young mothers' pregnancy support; parenting workshop; children's summer programs; teen prevention of alcohol, drug, tobacco usage; or finding resources you need for your family, the Pine River-Backus Family Center (PRBFC) is a one-stop hub for family and individual needs.

The people needing help may only be in the shadows of your life, but they are very real. Many county programs come to the PRBFC to serve people closer to home.

In lieu of picking and choosing what to support, one donation to the PRBFC will cover many services. It is only because of the generous support of our community that we able to provide these programs.

Coffee pot's on. Come on by. Send donations to PO Box 1, Pine River.

Kathleen Stephan is a volunteer at the Pine River-Backus Family Center who will contribute stories as the family center celebrates its 20th anniversary.