The Last Windrow: Beneficial causes, then and now

Our town had a "fun run/walk" last week. The run was a memorial event for a young boy who was tragically killed in a school bus accident a number of years ago. The event had great turnout on a stellar Minnesota Saturday morning.

The event has over the years created a scholarship for the young boy's school class and, as I understand it, each member of his class will receive a scholarship when they graduate in 2022. A great reason to run or walk I would, think.

These types of fundraisers were not present in my growing up years. Usually any benefit was supported by a church supper or a potluck at a neighbor's place or at some fraternal organization's clubhouse. Most of the people attending were not bent on running or walking. They were more targeted to the dinner table and chewing the fat with neighbors they hadn't seen in awhile.

But they had the beneficiary in mind as they laid down their dollars in support of the cause. Americans have always been good at doing this.

One of the actions the farm crowd took to help a disabled neighbor was that of a plowing bee. Our neighbor to the south experienced a broken back one spring and the neighbors rallied to do his plowing and planting for him. Tractors of all ilks arrived on the appointed day. There were John Deere, International, Allis-Chalmers, Minneapolis Moline, Oliver and Ford tractors all on the Iowa sod with both pull type and mounted plows.

Our neighbor, Marion, always had John Deere tractors and was not hesitant to brag about his green equipment at the local gas station. Our farm had Allis-Chalmers D-17 equipment, and its plow was a mounted three 16-inch bottom plow. Marion pulled a two 16-inch pull type Oliver plow, and Marion liked to brag up how good a job this plow could do when pulled by his John Deere Model 60 tractor.

My dad was one not to take a challenge lightly. When these two neighbors pulled into the field to be plowed, Marion told my dad that maybe he, Marion, should go first so he wouldn't have to be slowed following the Allis-Chalmers.

As the story goes, Marion took off first, popping his way down the land. Dad dropped his plow into the ground and before Marion reached the far end of the field, Dad caught up with him, pulled his plow out of the ground, passed Marion's green unit before dropping the Allis' plow back in the ground and continuing around the field.

Marion never bragged much about his tractor after that. I doubt anything was ever said between those two sod busters. They remained friends, but each knew what had occurred.

That event was not anything like the fun run I witnessed last week, but it was a sort of early version. A good deed was done, but there was a competition involved as well.

It was fun to watch all the different ages and outfits of the runners and walkers on this just past event, which has been going on for a good number of years. I remember the first of these events, and the majority of the participants were running. Something must have happened during the seven years of the event because now it seems that the race may have more walkers/strollers than runners! If those in the crowd are anything like me with my titanium hip replacement, I can understand the change.

The many fun run/walks held nowadays for great causes are wonderful ways to show support for beneficial causes. That plowing bee a long time ago was one event that accomplished the same thing.

And thinking of my dad pulling his plow out of the ground and passing his friend in the field still puts a smile on my face. So did the sight of that young lady doing two back flips and three somersaults in front of my office window last week.

See you next time. Okay?