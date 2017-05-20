Grim's tales: Dog's-eye view and mushrooms too

I also used this trip as a photography opportunity. I have a project requiring large, high quality photos of wooded areas, so I brought my camera gear. Inside my camera bag there just so happened to be an action camera and a harness for attaching it to a dog, so naturally I suited up Katie when we got out of the car.

Katie is a relatively young dog. She's all shoulders, ribs and muscle (she takes after her German shorthair roots this way) with the exception of her pointy snout and brutal swinging tail (that's all her black Lab roots). Naturally, a dog this lean tends to run a lot, so I have to keep her close by or she'll be out of sight, out of shouting range and in trouble in no time.

We climbed a hill with a long abandoned logging trail and followed it a while. Before long I saw something that could have been my quarry, but the moment I touched it I realized it was a verpa, sometimes called a false morel. They are not edible at all but relatively easy to identify.

The first visual clue to identifying real morels or lookalikes is to note their texture. Morels are honeycombed with holes that look like they have been dug out. At close inspection, lookalikes are wrinkled instead.

Next, you have to observe the cap. Real morels have no separate "cap." The mushroom is all one part. Impostors, however, often have a thin cap that connects to the top of the stem. If you shake the "cap" it will break off, leaving you with a separate cap and stem.

Perhaps the biggest identifying feature is the hollow stem. True morels are hollow from tip to toe. If you take a knife and cut them open, this space will be like a straw with nothing in it. Verpas and other fakes are either like pinched straws or full of white pith (white fuzz).

I had to call Katie back to me every few minutes, and nearly 15 minutes into the journey I looked up only to see Katie chasing Bugget through the trees, but without a harness on her back, much less a camera. I panicked a little bit and asked her where she left it. She didn't listen so I had to look for myself.

Luckily she knocked it off on a low twig as she was crossing the trail, so it was perfectly visible. I should paint the harness blaze orange before my next outing. As I was waiting for my dogs to come back to me, I noticed a small black morel nearby. I cut it off at the ground (they say this is kinder on the mycelium than picking) and put it in a mesh bag. When Bugget caught up to me, I decided to put the harness on her.

Katie is only 3 years old or so, so she has lots of energy. Bugget on the other hand is at least 6. She was mom's springer spaniel so she spent most of her years napping in a sunny living room and eating as much as she liked. As a result, she's rounder. Needless to say, she didn't pose as big a challenge for the video harness, and the footage is much less nauseating.

At the end of the day we went home tick-covered, with dozens of photos and a lot of dog's-eye video. I only found one morel, but I enjoyed the beautiful sunshine with my good dogs.

As for the video, by the time you read this there should be a slow-paced video on our website (pineandlakes.com) for Bugget, and a crazy but fun video for Katie. Stick with Bug if you get motion sickness.