Browser: Library Building Foundation members needed

This one is a call for help. Muriel has alerted me that we have a shortage of humans to help with our Pine River Library Building Foundation. Muriel writes:

"The Pine River Library Building Foundation is looking for three volunteer officers to serve on their board. The board meets three to six times a year. Board members help with organizing fundraisers and volunteer for activities the foundation sponsors. If interested, contact Muriel Erickson at the Pine River Public Library at 218-587-4839."

Here is an explanation of what, exactly, the Building Foundation is:

The Pine River Library Building Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3. The foundation is governed by a board of directors consisting of seven members. The foundation supports the Pine River Library building, making sure that our library continues to provide a comfortable, functional and safe environment. The foundation holds several events throughout the year to fund building maintenance and improvements. It was formed in 1996 to raise funds for the new library building and received a generous donation of the Pine River State Bank building in January of 1999 for library use.

Thanks to funds raised by the Building Foundation, renovations to the donated building were completed in July 2002. A new metal roof to the building was installed in spring of 2009. The old and damaged flooring was replaced with new tile in March of 2014.

Without these upgrades, my home, the Pine River Library, would be in serious disrepair. Thank you, Building Foundation. And the good works continue as the foundation holds fundraising events and applies for grant monies.

Join us! We need you. I need you.

Browser, the library cat