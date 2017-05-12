"Let's go look at carpet," I said, because our carpet has long outlived its life and has needed to be replaced for a while now.

So that's what we did. We narrowed our choices and brought a few samples home. Then my husband gazed up at our ceilings. "Maybe we should paint the ceilings first," he said.

That led to a dilemma - should we hire someone to paint the ceilings or do it ourselves? After a couple of weeks of staring at the ceilings and wondering what to do, he decided to tackle the job himself. He agreed to start in the spare bedroom, in case the attempt didn't go well.

Painting the ceilings proved not to be too difficult, and with my father-in-law helping my husband, the job got done.

That was a pretty big accomplishment for us. We're well-known for taking years - yes, years - to complete projects. Case in point: My husband finished grouting brick he put on the kitchen walls this spring. That project started nearly 10 years ago.

It looks great, and it's so nice to no longer have bricks randomly falling off the kitchen walls and crashing onto the counter or floor. (Luckily, no family members or pets were ever in the way of the falling bricks.)

My husband wasn't ready to buy the carpeting yet, though. We had walls that needed touch-up paint. Unfortunately, the colors we chose nearly 15 years ago are no longer available, and we learned we are no good at trying to match those paper samples to the colors on the walls.

This led to new color choices for the stairway, hallway and spare bedroom. Artisan Tea, Red Potato, Forever Denim, Chocolate Froth, Antique White ... these colors started becoming part of my dreams at night, and I thought what a fun job it would be to name paint colors (or nail polish colors, or crayon colors).

We weren't happy with one particular color - Cascade Beige (it looked stark white in our house) - so did those walls yet again with another color.

My husband and father-in-law also tore down the wallpaper in the bathroom that had been falling off the walls for years. This meant choosing paint colors for the bathroom too.

Amazingly, my husband and I actually work quite well together on home improvement projects, especially painting. He's the patient painter who uses a little brush to cut in up on the ceiling, down at the trim and where walls meet. I'm the impatient one who welcomes a big roller to take on the rest of the wall, where I don't have to be really careful.

Unfortunately, our work schedules haven't jibed so well during this home renovation, so he's done the majority of the work. Unlike him, I don't like painting alone. Plus I've kept busy cleaning up his messes.

We are at our self-imposed deadline of being done by the walleye fishing opener this Saturday, May 13. The new carpeting won't be installed yet, but we finished painting and are determined to continue the other minor projects that have surfaced. We're sure to get a rainy day or two that we can spend ripping up the old carpet to make way for the new.

Kitchen flooring and new appliances may have to wait until fall. We are anticipating a summer of pure fun on the lake and on ATV trails. Our fingers are crossed for a summer free of devastating storms and the ensuing cleanup.

When it gets too cold to fish or go out on the lake, but is too warm or unsafe for ice fishing, we can return to the home projects - with the goal to start AND finish them.

In paint language, may your summer be full of Green Energy and not be too Rain Washed.