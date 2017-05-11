The reason for my exuberance was the fact that Minnesota had experienced an early ice-out and early spring that year. That meant the walleyes and northern pike would have been all through with their spawning cycle and would be awaiting fishermen to drop the bait into their collective toothy mouths.

It sounded almost too good to be true. Well, for me it was.

My column evidently was sent all over the country and was picked up by the national PBS radio system. I received a call from a lady who was a reporter for a program called "All Things Considered." She had read my column and decided that this hyper fishing forecast might make an interesting interview.

So, she called me and we arranged a time for a phone call. From the questions she asked, I don't believe she ever had much experience fishing. She seemed surprised when I described the live bait we used to catch a walleye.

"Leeches?" she asked, "You actually use leeches?"

You get my drift.

I went over the finer details of the Minnesota fishing opener. The mile-long traffic tangles of folks heading to the Northland and other fishy places. The total lack of economics when it came to an angler purchasing fishing gear and bait. No price is too high in the attempt to put a fish on the end of the line.

Boats with motors larger than upright deep freezers being towed by pickups with rusted out floorboards can be the norm. I told her about the long lines at the public accesses where without a doubt some fisherman will back into the lake and off the ramp thereby plugging up the whole access for the dozens of other anglers hoping to unload sometime during daylight.

She couldn't believe that some extra energized anglers would actually take off from the dock at midnight. While most of humanity is in bed slumbering the hours away, there will be anglers heading out into the night, bleary-eyed and over-tired from the trip to the lake, but determined to catch the first walleye of the season under a starlit sky.

Some of those early anglers will be seen chugging into the dock at daylight with nary a fish in the livewell. Others may have actually lucked out and netted a few fish that were unaware that they were now fair game.

I mentioned how the Minnesota fishing opener had a great impact on the economics of the state. Millions of dollars would be spent on this one weekend of the spring. Cafes would be full of fishermen and fisherwomen eating full breakfasts and dinners, putting to shame the locals who were simply there to sip on a cup of coffee. Waitresses and waiters would be stuffing tips into their pockets. Bartenders were stuffing tip jars full of dollar bills. Even though they were running their legs off, they were smiling.

Family reunions of sorts were the results of the fishing opener. Parents, kids and grandkids and relatives get together to share this special weekend. Personally, my mother used to bake up a bunch of the stickiest, gooeyest, sugar-laden cinnamon rolls ever to cross the lips of a human being.

I think our fishing crew looked forward to those cinnamon rolls more than they did the actual fishing. It was a tradition in our family and I miss it to this day.

So, my interview went well and the reporter filled the time slot with my ramblings. I received an email from a gentleman who had listened to the program while he was sitting on a bench at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco. He was amazed to hear someone from his hometown talking about the Minnesota fishing opener on national radio. He wrote that it really brought him back to the days when he enjoyed the same weekend on a lake in northern Minnesota.

I knew then that I was now nationally famous.

So, even though I think this is going to be a extraordinary fishing opener because of the early spring and the early spawning cycle, I'm not going to brag it up too much. I might get another call to explain myself!

See you next time. Okay? (And happy Mother's Day as well!)