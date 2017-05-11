From the Lefthand Corner: Time of Trump: Chapter 1

And, so it has been with Trump.

The negatives have been rampant, and the accomplishments few and far between.

Now, Trump complains and questions why such emphasis on the 100 days just concluded. One reason beyond the historical and patterned emphasis is that he made such a big deal about it himself, until it became obvious those 100 days weren't going very well for Trump.

Remember the last months of last year and the first months of this year, when he repeatedly boasted about all the grand and glorious things he was going to do for our nation, just as soon as he became president?

We were going to have better and cheaper healthcare for everyone; we were going to have a safer nation; we were going to have a vastly improved economy; and the list goes on.

Instead we got 100 days of Trump, with over a thousand more left to endure. Truth is in scarcity, and compassion is non-existent.

Our spring White House has been concluding the first 100 days of whoppers. He bounces around from subject to subject with his typical boasting and ballyhoo, but not much gets done. The defeats, with lots of excuses and blaming of others, continue to outnumber the victories. Completion and true accomplishment are in short supply.

The ever present arrogance is clearly shown to be groundless, and outweighed by his often displayed ineptitude.

It doesn't do much for good government in that the dominant Republicans in Congress don't get along with each other. The Republican extremists are the heroes of the day who get what they want as Republican moderates suffer in silence and wait for a better day.

A major mark of Trump's first 100 days is that the three months overflowed with a stream of whoppers.

He falsely denied any feuding with our intelligence agencies, and the lid came off a few days later.

Trump boasted that his inaugural crowd, expansive as it was, was larger than Obama's, while overhead cameras and public safety officials obviated the falsity.

He claimed massive voter fraud was the cause of Clinton's winning the popular vote by over 3 million votes, a preposterous and incomprehensible claim without any facts to support.

Trump falsely claimed, for whatever nonsensical reason, that President Obama had personally involved himself in an attempt to bug Trump's phones with no one and no fact to support his wild claim.

Trump took credit for substantial "job saving" that really occurred before he took office. Similarly, Trump took credit for his election getting Toyota to make a $1.3 billion expansion and job creation, when the groundwork for that project emanated over several years of the Obama administration.

On summing up his first 100 days, President Trumps says, "I'm mostly there" on promised items. In truth, if you stretch a bit in his favor, of 38 specific promises made he did something worth reporting on 10. Most of those were executive orders that may or may not stand up for very long.

He withdrew from the TPP. He created a violent crimes task force that hasn't shown much yet. He lifted restrictions on fossil fuel development, which will help our addiction to oil and threaten more drilling disasters.

Trump has boasted that he's saved taxpayers hundreds of millions on the price of the F-35 jet fighter. In fact most of those very cost savings were secured before he became president, during the last months of the Obama administration.

Trump takes great credit for imposing the largest increase in military spending in history. I don't know it that is something worth bragging about, but it is false. The junior Bush outdid him percentagewise, three times - in 2002, 2003 and 2008.

We all have our own views and fears on what he's doing on the compulsion to repeal our Affordable Care Act. Our hopes and fears are not much further along than they were on Election Day.

Overall it appears that of Trump's grand pronouncements and 38 specific 100-day promises, not much has been achieved. Most haven't even been legislatively introduced and remain a long way from enactment.

It appears that he hasn't even started on 15 of the 100 day promises that he dramatically characterized just before the election as "my contract between myself and the American people."

So goes the first hundred days of Trump.