Anyone who has been on the internet in the last two months has probably heard about April the giraffe. If you haven't, let me catch you up to speed. April is a giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, who recently had a baby. She gained fame near the end of her pregnancy when the park decided to put a webcam in her enclosure and livestream the birth of her calf.

The livestream began Feb. 23, when April was supposedly getting ready to have the baby. But little Tajiri didn't appear until April 15. That means millions (yes, millions!) of people spent roughly seven weeks watching a pregnant giraffe pace back and forth.

Now, I'll admit that I can be counted among viewers, but that's only because it was hard to avoid as an avid Facebook user. Several news organizations' and other groups' Facebook pages shared the video almost daily during the seven-week period. And just about every post I saw had a caption that read something along the lines of "Will today be the day?" or "April has been showing signs that she's close to giving birth!"

After probably a week or two of seeing these videos posted, I started to get annoyed. Did people have nothing better to do than keep tabs on a pregnant giraffe? And what was the point? Why did someone at Animal Adventure Park think a webcam in April's enclosure was such a good idea?

I'm not sure why the videos got on my nerves so much, but they made me reconsider the need for social media since millions of people were using it to watch a pregnant giraffe for more than a month.

I thought April's fame would die down after she had the calf and everyone got their fill of the cute baby giraffe pictures. But I was wrong.

After the birth, the park revealed that there would be a contest to name him. Eventually there was a list of the top 10 name suggestions floating around for the public to vote on. There was a catch though. Voters had to pay $1 to make a selection.

That's when my annoyance level skyrocketed. People seriously spent more than a month watching a pregnant giraffe do absolutely nothing and then paid to have a shot at naming her baby? What is the world coming to?

When the winning name was revealed earlier this week, I finally decided to do some research and find out once and for all what the huge deal was with this giraffe.

The answer made me feel a little stupid. It was giraffe awareness. At the end of last year, giraffes became listed as "vulnerable" species, which is just a step above endangered. Animal Adventure Park simply wanted to bring awareness to the issues facing these tall creatures. And through its efforts, the park raised more than $150,000.

Sure, it might just seem like a ploy on their part to get a bunch of money, but various news outlets have reported that the money will be split between improving the park's giraffe care and supporting giraffe conservation efforts.

How's that for a positive use of social media?