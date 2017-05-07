The Last Windrow: Fertilizing fields in Iowa

I'm also needing to spread a layer of lime across the plot. This north country is acidic due to the eons of pine trees that existed here long before we arrived.

My report from the lab suggested varying amounts of fertilizer to apply to our soil. A trip to our local feed store provided bags full of the correct mixtures, and I'll apply them as soon as this season's late snow leaves for good.

In northern Minnesota we just don't get in too much of a hurry to get our gardens in the ground, lest we have to replant after a late freeze.

That soil report got me to thinking of how we used to fertilize our fields back on the Iowa farm. Those who have grown up on a small farm that existed in the pre-corporate farming era know how we fertilized. Most of it came out of our barns or feedlots. Springtime meant one thing - cleaning livestock lots and barns.

My time on the farm came before automatic barn cleaners were invented. The muscles that remain on my upper arms are much the result of making use of a five-tine pitchfork and pitching manure out a barn's open window into a waiting spreader. One of the reasons I am sitting here typing a newspaper column is that I wanted to avoid that task at any price as I got older.

Our fields were covered with the "sweet" smelling barn leftovers. There were a few things you learned if you were running the manure spreader. The first thing you learned was not to spread while going in the same direction of a strong wind. If you did, you would end up wearing a necklace of something that didn't smell like after-shave lotion.

You also prayed that the apron chain inside the spreader didn't break. If so, the five-tine pitchfork would be used to manually spread your load. It was at times like that when I came to appreciate a quality made implement.

There were also methods used so that your neighbors always thought you raised a great corn crop. One of the methods was to spread most of your fertilizer on the side of the hill that was visible from the highway. Our neighbor to the north used this method on a yearly basis. On the east side of the long hill sloping down toward the highway the corn grew to extreme heights and produced above average corn every year it was planted there.

But I knew that when I worked the backside of this hill, the corn rarely reached my belt buckle, and a cob or two per acre was about average. It was something I kept to myself.

Farming methods changed in the late 1950s through the '60s to the present. Nitrogen application appeared during those earlier years, and it was a magic tonic that farmers found irresistible. Corn bushels per acre increased from 50 or 60 bushels per acre to nearly 100 bushels per acre.

That was the beginning of the end for small farm livestock operators. When you could produce more income from raising grain than by raising livestock on a small level, the script for future farming was written. As a result, many manure spreaders were sidelined in favor of side-dressed fertilizer.

Today it is common to see huge fertilizer applicators cruising across the landscape, a long way from that little John Deere spreader that was my companion. The small livestock-raising farms that I grew up with are pretty much a thing of the past. I'm not so sure that was good happening, but so it goes.

I will not be pulling one of today's applicators across our garden. One swath with one of those giant applicators would more than cover the entire acreage of our garden. No, I will be hand fertilizing our little plot of dirt. I'll be applying some nitrogen, some potash and no phosphorous.

I'll then spread a coating of lime over the garden's surface, till it in and get ready for planting day.

And I will enjoy it so much more than pitching that natural fertilizer out of that red barn's white framed window.

See you next time. Okay?