As I See It: What did you unlearn today?

The real irony is that as we age it is likely we are either learning far too many things we had no intention of learning, or what we learned has been turned upside down by a culture or society we no longer understand.

Actually, what we are witnessing today is a concerted effort by agencies and people we may not know or understand who have decided we must unlearn that which we have previously learned in order to advance their vision of a more fair and progressive society and culture.

Let's join Mr. Peabody and Sherman in the Wayback Machine (if you never watched their segments on "The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show" you have missed a great deal of learning) as William Shakespeare is working on Marc Antony's burial speech in the play "Julius Caesar." The opening lines include the words, "The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones; so let it be with Caesar."

The modern equivalent of this is what has and is happening in the United States, especially in states and colleges as students and faculty seek to expunge the name and memory of so many historical figures from our historical lexicon because of perceived evil and sins against the progressive dogma. This includes, but is certainly not limited to, former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and Woodrow Wilson, plus Daniel Webster and some others.

Add to that that the confederate flag is now "banner non grata" just about everywhere, and recently confederate monuments and memorials are being dismantled in some cities and states to make it appear (with apologies to Servpro) "like they never even happened."

In ancient times throughout the world, when one nation conquered another the winners did everything they could to erase all vestiges of the civilization and culture of the losers. Art, artifacts, documents and cities were destroyed. Most or all of the men were killed along with the male children. Women were taken as wives and slaves by the conquerors.

Isn't this essentially what some forces are trying to do to our society today?

Is this what we really want for our children? We already have college students and faculty who believe that words such as, "he, she, him, her, boy, girl, guy, gal" and so many others that could be identified as gender-specific are improper and should be eliminated from our lexicon. I wonder if these men and women (oops, there I go being insensitively gender-specific) have bothered to study a foreign language, most of which include countless words that are either masculine or feminine ... gasp!

One of the many things I have learned is in order to be mentally healthy - to maintain a balance in this world of ever-competing distractions and misinformation (fake news) - one must have a firm mental, emotional and intellectual foundation. If you don't understand our country's history and are able to evaluate what happened and how we got to where we are today while maintaining an agnostic approach to that knowledge, you are going to advocate for changes you don't understand.

I'm glad I'm an old dog. Despite that, you can teach me new tricks, but you'll never be successful in getting me to unlearn that which I know to be true. When all else seems lost, seek the truth in all things. Just don't stumble over it and move on.

One last, totally unrelated thought. I owe a lot to my parents, especially my mom. She's no longer here to thank, but I still pray for her often. It's Mother's Day in another week. Whether you love your mother or even if you might be estranged, she's still your mother. Send her flowers and candy if you like, but call her too. Once a week would be great. You'll never regret it.

Well, that's the way I see it.