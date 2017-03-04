From the Left Hand Corner: Kindness is contagious

We hear of extreme kindness in our respective family histories. Some were instances that even proved fatal to the kind person. I think of my mother relating that her older brother was the only one who would go into the room of a little brother with smallpox to be nurse to him and console him. In so doing he contracted the dreaded disease himself, and they both died.

We hear of instances where people died in effort to save the lives of others, such as bravery in battle, braving thin ice or swirling waters to save another, or pulling occupants from burning houses or vehicles.

Most of our opportunities for kindness are not so extreme and don't require risk of our lives. Many can simply be the right word or greeting or gesture. Others can be very easy physical acts, as simple as opening a door or holding a door open, or offering a chair, or moving over, or changing direction in consideration of others.

Some of us grew up with the term, "kill 'em with kindness." We took that to be nice to someone who was, or appeared to be, mean or unkind to us or others. That didn't seem right or fair at first. It ran counter to the advice that if someone fights, fight back - quickly. It was contrary to the other stuff about an eye for an eye, but sounded OK if it was a quick punch and seemed effective on the school playground.

However, the "killing with kindness" approach has worked wondrously in many, if not most, situations. My son, granddaughter and daughter-in-law have all worked in the service industry. They relate instances and practice of servers in dealing with any variety of difficult and impossible to please customers. Although tempting to do otherwise, the best practice is to "weather the storm," smile and be pleasant.

The extreme of that dilemma, that I observed, occurred in a very popular Duluth restaurant some years ago. Four quite inebriated, quite loud customers came in, were seated and ordered food. One of them was particularly obnoxious and impossible to please. He insisted on sending the waitress back for a differently prepared, expensive steak three times. He was sufficiently extreme to justify removal from the premises.

When we asked the patient owner why he put up with the guy's behavior, he replied, "He costs me good steak, but the other three appreciate, and they will be back and bring others."

They did, and I remember the incident 20 or 30 years later. It must have been a teaching moment.

I knew the "killing them with kindness" thought had been around for a long, long time. Both my son and my computer educated me that it is attributed to Shakespeare and "The Taming of The Shrew." It seemed ironic that Shakespeare was writing about killing a wife, which doesn't sound very kind to begin with, but I guess it all fits in somehow, as apparently neither Shakespeare nor the wife were very kind of nature, and Shakespeare was known to write a bit in jest.

We are still suffering from the after effects of an arduous election process that was almost bereft of kindness. It was a long ,backward plunge compared to George Bush of 1988 who spoke of a "kinder and gentler nation."

The start of our new administration and the settling in process, instead of kindness, seems far more intent on repeating and making good on unkind boasts and campaign promises.

We can't do much about the Washington scene now, but we can all do a little near home in the lakes area.

We can smile rather than frown. We can say "thank you," early and often. We can express appreciation and gratitude, so often that it becomes habit to do so. We can readily give compliments for others' appearance and actions.

A big gift of kindness doesn't cost a dime. One of the kindest things we can all do is the giving of our time. It is one of the few things that we older olders have more of than ever. It may take us a little longer, but with advantage of experience we can still teach a kid how to fish, or run an errand, or pick up a book from the library, or bake a cookie, volunteer, or just take time to talk to or listen to someone.

We can accept the negatives that we can't do much about, without excessive complaint; quietly, even if somewhat grudgingly.

The opportunities are all around us, every day, everywhere.