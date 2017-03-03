Cracker Barrel: John Steinbeck

Six years after that, he died.

He left behind a legacy of writing that continues to fascinate readers all around the world. From "Tortilla Flat" to "East of Eden," from his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Grapes of Wrath" to his timeless classic "Of Mice and Men," his ability to illuminate the secrets of the human heart remains fresh and rewarding.

During much of his career, however, Steinbeck suffered at the hands of critics. Always popular with readers, he was less respected by the literary judges of his time. Too raw, they said. Too simplistic. Too sentimental.

As often happens, the early judgments of his work were simply repeated over and over by later critics, who considered him a commercial writer more concerned with sales than literary artistry.

Ironically, one of the reasons for this was Steinbeck's amazing command of the language. At his best he wrote so simply and cleanly that his sentences seem effortless. This hard-won skill, coupled with his lifelong goal of "making people understand each other," resulted in characters and stories that readers could readily take to heart.

The nature mystic Joseph Wayne of "To a God Unknown;" shiftless Mac and the boys in "Cannery Row" and "Sweet Thursday;" young Jody in "The Red Pony;" the Joad family in "The Grapes of Wrath;" Lenny and George in "Of Mice and Men;" the struggling Ethan Hawley in "The Winter of our Discontent" - all have stepped off the page and into the minds of millions of readers, there to stay remembered and cherished for lifetimes.

John Steinbeck was a "people's writer." Like Mark Twain, his humor often masked the depth of his outrage, gentling the hatred he felt toward those who used and manipulated others. But the hatred was there, a hot white flame that burned visibly in books like "The Pearl" and "In Dubious Battle."

There was never any doubt on whose side Steinbeck's loyalties lay. His sympathies went to the oppressed, to the misfits and the distressed; and he loved to contrast the simple joys of life with the brutal and cynical craving for money, a craving he considered a disease.

His caring extended to the earth itself. In his final book, "Travels with Charley," a report of his journey through 40 states, he watched bulldozers flattening out the verdant forest around Seattle to make room for more buildings and wrote, "I wonder why progress so often looks like destruction."

To him, nature was the agency that kept human craziness in check and served as mankind's main connection with the divine.

In his Nobel Prize acceptance speech, he spoke of the responsibilities of the writer as one "charged with exposing our many grievous faults and failures, with dredging up to the light our dark and dangerous dreams for the purpose of improvement.

"Furthermore," he said, "the writer is delegated to declare and to celebrate man's proven capacity for greatness of heart and spirit - for gallantry in defeat - for courage, compassion and love. In the endless fight against weakness and despair, these are the bright rally-flags of hope and of emulation."

John Steinbeck took these responsibilities seriously. In so doing, he enriched the lives of readers world around.

