The Last Windrow: Is mending clothes a thing of the past?

That experience brought back memories of a time when just about everyone fixed their own clothing. It was a time before outlet stores and discount bargain basements. A time when one tended to make clothing last as long as possible, no matter what the newest fashion craze.

We had what we called a "sewing room" in our old farmhouse. The little 8- by 8-foot room with one window provided a clothes closet as well as a place for my mother's sewing machine to sit.

It was a Singer brand treadle style sewing machine as I remember. There always seemed to be a pile of clothes sitting beside the machine, waiting to be patched or sewn back together.

Those were the days when we wore our clothes until they totally wore out. There was no taking slightly used clothing to a thrift store. We WERE the thrift store. Flannel shirts with no elbows, bib overalls with no seats due to the wear and tear from a steel tractor seat, coveralls with no crotch left because of climbing over barbed wire fences, and jackets with no pockets or zippers that didn't work.

The farm history could be seen just by looking at that pile of clothing.

It didn't matter if the farm clothes were oil and grease stained or not, they were all treated in the same kindly manner by my mother as she would declare some day of the week "sewing day." On those days the other residents of the house would just leave her to herself as she pulled one garment after the other out of the pile, examined the malady and proceeded to fix it.

There also seemed to me to be a priority list as to which piece of clothing got fixed first.

In winter, if a heavy chore coat came into the room, that coat received a priority rating because my mother knew that it was going to be needed ASAP. If a Sunday shirt needed a button and it was Saturday, that shirt got its button. If my sister was going to be playing in a piano recital tomorrow night, the hem on her dress got re-hemmed first.

If my hunting jacket needed a new collar, well that might just have to wait a bit. Pheasants don't care what you look like.

A hole in your wool socks didn't mean a trip to the store to buy a new pair. My grandmother provided the service to the family of mending any hole in a sock. Of course in the days of high quality fabric, you could actually repair a pair of wool socks. Today's throw-aways won't usually hold a stitch. I still have mended socks from the farm that would provide a service if I ever needed them.

High school classes were taught in sewing and mending. There were rooms filled with new sewing machines that students practiced on every day. I remember only two or three of my male counterparts who took sewing class. They were looked on as kind of out of their element, but now I often wish I would have taken one of those classes.

Many times I could have used instruction on how to sew a torn seam or patch a pair of hunting pants. But, no, I relegated myself to the shop room where sawing a board was the thing to do. Learning to sew would have been more practical in many ways.

So, as I was watching some political circus the other day in the late afternoon, my shirt came flying over the recliner as my wife passed by.

"There you go," were her words.

I felt a sense of deep appreciation for her giving my favorite shirt a new lease on life. She did say that if I ever wanted to learn how to sew on a button, all I needed to do was ask.

There was some kind of suggestive message in that statement. Yes, they do still sew on buttons.

See you next time. Okay?