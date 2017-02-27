Grim's Tales: Here's why having school on MLK Day is good

I'm here to say that we should have school on both days, and I think you might have a hard time disagreeing when I'm done.

I'll bet most who post this meme don't realize that this is a district by district decision, so rather than complaining, these same people could just go to their school boards and request that it change. However, as stated above, I recommend suggesting school on both days because it is simply more respectful to both our veterans and MLK.

Working in news gives me a different perspective. I read archives all the time, and I can't tell you how amazing Memorial Day looked in the past. Many communities had huge celebrations that included picnics, parades and huge memorial ceremonies.

Like almost every holiday, that enthusiasm is lukewarm today.

I've been covering Memorial Day services every year since starting with the newspaper, and I can tell you that most people - adults and children included - show no attention to the holiday. If the small number of people observing services is any indication, they don't reflect on its purpose and they don't take a moment out of their day to honor those lost in the service.

It's a day off and it is for barbecue. That is the way most people treat it, including the same people who complain that school is held on Veterans Day. But at school on Veterans Day, veterans are honored.

I'll bet there are more people honoring veterans in the Pine River-Backus School gymnasium every November than there are gathered throughout all of Cass County during Memorial Day services. That's because schools that have class on Veterans Day or MLK Day are required to hold at least an hour dedicated to the holiday if they choose to meet.

These children watch the MIA table ceremony, the choirs sing patriotic songs, they listen to veteran speakers, they watch a color guard ceremony and sing the national anthem. The patriotism is admittedly compulsory, but it is extravagant and it is powerful and meaningful.

Considering all of that, what did you do last Memorial Day?

If students had Veterans Day off, most children would just get a day off. They would not be thankful for veterans. They would be thankful for their beds. They would not feel patriotic; they would feel lazy. They would not be reflecting on a debt to veterans; they would be reflecting on how much they hate having to go back to school the next day.

Having the day off in today's world is not patriotic. Having school on Veterans Day teaches these students more about honoring our veterans than most parents would. I think MLK deserves this attention as well.