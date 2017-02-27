As I See It: Respecting women

Now it's not that women are that difficult to understand. But I have found women and men often discuss things on parallel levels. If you think back to good old plane geometry, you should remember that parallel lines are equidistant from here to infinity; they will never intersect.

And so it is with much of the communication between the two sexes.

My wife and I are forever miscommunicating. If one of us is concentrating on a particular task and the other makes an offhand remark or asks a question, the answer - if there is an answer - is often something that has no relation to the question posed.

Our advancing age means we both have some hearing loss. I wear hearing aids, which only seem to amplify the gibberish but often don't make anything I hear more intelligible (maybe I'm listening to too many politicians).

In any case, my wife gets exasperated with me far more than I do with her. But we also manage to work it out in the end. We have to; it's part of marriage. And sometimes the misinterpretations are quite humorous.

The other parts of this are friendship and respect. If there wasn't a level of friendship and mutual respect in our marriage, life together would be pretty desolate. If we don't have a measure of mutual respect in our society - and everyone speaks, but nobody listens - life can get pretty ugly.

I didn't imagine how ugly things could get until recently, and it isn't stopping. But let's get back to men and women.

All men and women are created equal - certainly not in all the physical attributes and characteristics, but most certainly in that everyone deserves the same level of respect and rights as everyone else. Too many of us think we are due more respect and rights than others because we have more money, drive a better car, are more pious, go to a better church, graduated from a better school, graduated period, married better, have a better job, wear a tie, wear nicer shoes - you can add your own criteria to this endless list.

Everyone deserves a basic level of respect because they are human. But there's another layer of respect that goes far beyond the basic. It is the level of respect where you earn the acknowledgement of others by doing what you do to the best of your abilities and in a manner that benefits society as a whole.

Who do you think is more deserving of this level of respect, Barbra Streisand or Miley Cyrus? Maybe Jane Pauley or Rosie O'Donnell? Let's try another comparison - what about Dinah Shore or Lady Gaga? Or could you compare Madam Curie with a Planned Parenthood technician who harvests parts from an aborted baby?

This one might be even tougher: Can you compare Venus Williams with Bruce/Caitlyn Jenner? Which of their mothers might be more proud of their daughters?

Being deserving of respect is one thing, and actually getting respect is another thing. Who do you think might have been better respected in any of the many women's marches around the country - the ones carrying signs with a universal or positive message, or the ones with vaginal replicas around their heads carrying signs with obscenities and being accompanied by young children?

Respect and rights imply a level of responsibility too. Why don't I see that here?

I don't know if you've noticed how much of marketing and advertising is directed at women. In too many TV commercials the man is depicted as a lovable, bumbling accessory or foil to the smart, intelligent, sophisticated woman/mother/wife who is always far better informed and more eloquent. Somehow, this isn't borne out in real life, but thinking about what is produced by the entertainment industry, I'd have to ask what is?

Ladies will always earn respect. As Margaret Thatcher reportedly observed, "Power is like being a lady ... if you have to tell people you are, you aren't."

Well, that's the way I see it.