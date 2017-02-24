Faith: Look beneath the surface for what is buried

As I walk my usual paths in our community, it is common to see a mitten half frozen in dirty snow or discarded trash that sticks out of an icy snowbank. Once you begin noticing, it is impossible to stop until before you know it, all you see is the debris that lies beneath.

While taking an evening walk with a friend recently, the sun began to set during our time on the trail. This meant that by the time we neared the end of our journey, it was dark. Our eyes had adjusted as we walked, and so when we came upon a black mound on the trail I started to reach down to pick it up only to be stopped by my friend who exclaimed: "Don't think about it!"

We walked on, and the black mound remained forever a secret.

I realized that I have the desire to clean up the messes I see. If there is a piece of trash along the road, I might pick it up and later deposit it in a can I find along the way. The single glove along the sidewalk might have special significance and so hanging it from the bare limb of a tree makes perfect sense to me.

Not too long ago I found a wallet in a mall parking lot, its contents flung with abandon around and under a car. I carefully picked up the random cards, IDs and driver's license so that I could somehow return them to their rightful owner. It was, in part, an act of saving them from being buried beneath the next snowfall I know is a reality in our Great Minnesota winters.

This season, with its ugliness and dirty face, becomes a great life metaphor. So much can be buried beneath the surface of our lives that needs to be uncovered, used and even celebrated. Still other things are beneath the surface because they bring us such pain. Digging them out of the snowbank requires confronting parts of who we are that we don't like to own. The hope is that "out of sight, out of mind" will work.

The wisdom of years most often proves this not to be true. Those experiences, thoughts, feelings that are buried always find a way to work their way out of their discarded home.

My prayer is that each of us may have the courage today to look beneath the surface for what is buried. As we reach down to bring what we have found into the light, may we be held by the One who has promised to never let us go, the One who loves us unconditionally. Today, tomorrow, always.

"I have loved you with an everlasting love, I have loved you and you are mine." - Jeremiah 31:3