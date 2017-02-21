The Cracker Barrel: Paying attention

No wonder it's happened. A century ago all a citizen had to distract him was the radio. It didn't take much mental effort to hum along with a catchy tune while keeping yourself focused on the task or the person at hand.

Then came TV. At first there weren't too many programs. Early morning watchers had to content themselves with staring at a test pattern, waiting for something more exciting to appear. But little by little the programs begat more programs, and after a while there was something playing on the three network channels 24 hours a day, and a lot of families got in the habit of leaving the TV set turned on continuously, thus presenting their brains with an alternate reality that begged for some attention.

With the proliferation of channels and the coming of cable and satellite, the begging grew insistent.

"Watch me!" "Check this out!" "No, no, look here!" Conflicts of scheduling arose, leading to the invention of the VCR. Now the harried citizen could program her machine to tape the show she missed while working or asleep, and play it back at her convenience.

True, there were still only 24 hours in a given day, and if you wanted to fit in more TV, you had to pay less attention to something else, but so what? Call it progress. The trick was to stay on top of things by using tools that had come along to make your life easier, such as the cordless phone. You could take the phone into the living room and watch TV while talking.

Then came computers, and a whole new thing called email, and some other exotic devices such as the cell phone and the digital tablet. No more tedious stuff like hand-writing a letter or having to find an envelope or a stamp. Now you could instantly contact anybody about anything, thereby saving back some of the time you had to spend working to buy or rent the devices in the first place. And you could do it from anywhere on the planet, assuming there were towers or Wi-Fi handy.

And so we arrived at the place where we are today - a state Microsoft researcher Linda Stone calls "continuous partial attention."

To greater or lesser degree, most of us are involved in an ongoing flow of interactions at which we are only partly in attendance. We've grown adept at surfing - skimming over the surface of whatever comes our way, but often failing to burrow deep enough to be truly affected.

It's as if we're answering our email while talking to our children while carrying on a cell phone conversation while watching something on YouTube - and later feeling sad that we never get any good old-fashioned letters and that our children seem somehow distant and that we haven't had a true heart-to-heart talk with anyone for ages.

The human mind is an amazingly versatile instrument, supple and nuanced and able to register and recall incredible amounts of information. But for it to serve us well, we need to focus clearly and intently on one thing at a time, and to distinguish between the quick (the living, the finite, the irreplaceable) and the dead (everything else).

We need, in short, to pay attention, especially to those we most value and love.

Collections of Craig Nagel's columns are available at CraigNagelBooks.com