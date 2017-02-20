The Last Windrow: Ideas for Minnesota's Super Bowl visitors

The anxiety is subsiding, but now I've been thinking of next year when the hordes will cascade into our fair state of Minnesota, looking for things "to do" before "our" Super Bowl.

I've heard there is a committee looking into this activity. And, what better to do than form a committee? I've been a member of many of them over the years, and committee work has indeed rounded my edges, so to speak.

Just because you think you've got a good idea is not necessarily what the person next to you thinks. I've been shot down more than a goose trying to make it over the firing line.

But, for what it's worth, I thought I might send a few of my ideas of what those coming to the Super Bowl might enjoy doing while they await "The Star-Spangled Banner."

We all know it will be cold in February 2018. Well, unless global warming takes a turn to the left and really starts heating things up. Barring that, we can usually expect temps up here on the tundra to hover around zero in the mornings and crawl toward the 20s in the afternoon, if we're lucky. So, our winter outdoor fun should be in play.

Curling will no doubt be on the "to do" list. The art of curling means sliding a "rock" down a smooth sheet of ice toward a bull's-eye on the other end of the rink. I've curled before, and let it be said that I emerged from that activity in once piece.

Even though my right leg decided to split from my left leg, and I actually accomplished the only splits of my lifetime. I had hip replacement about 10 years after that, and I'm still not sure if doing the splits played any part.

If you attend the Eelpout Festival on Leech Lake, you'll actually see people curling with an eelpout stuck in a block of ice. But, that might be a little too much for someone coming to the Super Bowl from Miami. Maybe just stay with the rock.

I'm also sure that some of our bowl game visitors will be sampling the official dish of the Northland - lutefisk. Where else better to go than down into a church basement to witness a room full of Scandinavians eagerly slurping down a plate of fish that has just been thawed and boiled?

Afterall, people go to Germany and eat brain sausage and pig's knuckles and chicken beaks! Lutefisk might actually look good after that experience! And, there will no doubt be lefse and rutabagas and cabbage slaw alongside. Sloshed down with a gallon of strong coffee while dining on a piece of homemade pumpkin pie with whipped cream topping.

Oh yes, our Super Bowl visitors will never forget such a meal.

John Madden went ice fishing when the last Super Bowl came to Minnesota. I was proud to see him sitting on a five-gallon bucket out in the middle of Mille Lacs Lake, staring down a hole at his bobber.

Unfortunately, that bobber never moved during the filming, and John was relegated to just talking about how much fun it was for him to sit out there with his rear end frozen to a five-gallon bucket with the wind whistling around his prominent cheekbones. He was a good sport though and put a great spin on the sport.

No doubt, if there is snow, some of these football fans will find a way to occupy the seat of a snowmobile. The snowmobiles of today are a far cry from those of 25 years ago when most riders developed a case of lung disease from breathing gas and oil smoke.

Today's machines now are able to pass cars on the interstate and they have handlebar warmers and foot warmers and GPSes and some even have power steering. Those Super Bowl fans who will rent one of the new machines will cruise effortlessly through the trees, and if luck is with them, won't end up in the lower branches of a Norway spruce tree.

I probably won't be in attendance at next year's Super Bowl. I'll be too busy clearing the snow from our driveway, scraping snow off my roof and thawing out my aged pickup truck. Besides, my finances would take a downward spiral just purchasing a ticket, and I still have a hard time spending $18 for one of Hrbek's Bloody Marys. I know they say it is a meal in a glass, but I do have my limits.

So, I'm sending this column to the committee that is looking into activities that Super Bowl visitors might like to try to get a flavor of REAL Minnesota. Really, you can see a football game anytime, but to be able to curl an eelpout, down a plate of lutefisk, freeze your tush off on a five-gallon bucket and launch your snowmobile into the treetops - well, that's the real Minnesota we know.

Now I can sleep. I don't even remember who won the Super Bowl this year. I do remember Lady Gaga.

See you next time. Okay?