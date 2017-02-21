"I can't get up! My legs don't want to work! I'm just. So. Tired."

He's hilariously and adorably and frustratingly extreme in his emotions and tendencies. He'll go through a time when he's kind and patient with his brother and sister, listens to instructions without nagging and leads us to believe we're doing this parenting thing right.

Then the next week it's meltdowns left and right, absolute stubbornness to any request and our resolve starts to crumble.

We attend a weekly music class for my two oldest. It's a group setting with children ranging in age from 4 to 7 years old. The teacher is fabulous, the curriculum phenomenal and we're all amazed at how much the children have learned in such a short time. The parents stay with the children and participate a little as well.

When you spend an hour together every week for months straight, you quickly start to realize the entertaining quirks of these young budding musicians.

There's the girl who loves to be the leader, enthusiastically giving the answer without prompting. There's the quiet girl who wouldn't leave her mom's side for the first month and occasionally brings a stuffed animal with for reassurance.

There is another pair of brothers who are well-mannered and polite, barely raising their voices loud enough to be heard.

Then there are my boys, who have a friendship with another 5-year-old boy there that I can only imagine is exactly how boys that age bond.

They greet this boy by yelling his name and running to describe the latest development from their elementary school day. Then the physicality starts. Holding hands maybe, or putting their arms around each other's shoulders. It quickly evolves into running, catching each other and wrestling someone to the floor.

The parents and I just look at each other with a questioning gaze that communicates, "What is this crazy breed of child? And how long do we let it go on before we intervene?"

I've said before how my second son's love language is physical touch, so it's no surprise to see him interacting in this way, but my guard is always up for when he might cross someone else's boundary.

When class starts, the wrestling at least tones down a bit, but there is still the touching and fidgeting. My son is the one who can't sit still. He never seems like he's paying attention. He's playing with his brother's hair or tugging on the cord for the blinds.

When he's not trying to distract his friends or staring out the window, he's pulling the classic tactic every child knows: "I don't feel good."

He's tried to make this claim during class so that he can sit by me and lay his head down. Usually my promise that "no participation means no end-of-class gumball" works quite swiftly to bring about a full recovery.

What is most interesting, though, is that he doesn't miss a beat. (Literally. Did I mention it's music class?) He never seems like he's paying attention, yet he knows all the answers when the teacher calls on him. He hates to practice, but he can play his solo during class without flinching.

Even other parents have commented on how impressed? shocked? baffled? they are with how much he knows for how little he seems to be focusing. I'm in the same boat with them.

Does it just mean he's a young five-year-old with energy? A gifted child who doesn't need much to learn? (I'm not holding my breath.) Does it mean he will always want to move his body to help his mind absorb information?

Maybe it's a phase, and by middle school he'll be the front row student taking notes regularly (I'm not holding onto that vision much, either).

I do know that it can be frustrating to not follow along with the status quo, and that it's also important not to distract the other children who learn differently than him.

But I think he's teaching us a good lesson on how there's no one right way to do something. No one right way to learn that applies to all.

While sometimes I wish the fidgeting would stop, I do hope he never stops choosing the path that is best for him ... even if it means paving his own.

Nicole Welle is a life coach and mentor, helping moms find fulfillment and live their authentic purpose. You can find her online at www.nicolewelle.com.