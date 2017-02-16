Why go to church?

If you're spiritually curious, there is still hope!"

A church-goer wrote a letter to the editor of a newspaper and complained that it made no sense to go to church every Sunday. He wrote:

"I've gone for 30 years now, and in that time I have heard something like 3,000 sermons, but for the life of me, I can't remember a single one of them. So, I think I'm wasting my time, the preachers and priests are wasting theirs by giving sermons at all."

This started a real controversy in the Letters to the Editor column. Much to the delight of the editor, it went on for weeks until someone wrote this clincher:

"I've been married for 30 years now. In that time my wife has cooked some 32,000 meals. But, for the life of me, I cannot recall the entire menu for a single one of those meals. But I do know this: They all nourished me and gave me the strength I needed to do my work. If my wife had not given me these meals, I would be physically dead today. Likewise, if I had not gone to church for nourishment, I would be spiritually dead today!"

I don't know where you are with God, the church or organized religion, but I would like you to know that no matter where you are, you are welcome at the Log Church.

If you were hurt by the church, I'm sorry that happened, but please don't let that keep you away. If you have questions or doubts about Christianity, you are welcome to bring them with you.

If you are spiritually dead or simply disconnected from God, we would love to help you restart your relationship with God.

And if you are looking for a place where you and your entire family can grow together in your faith, we would love to be your partner on that journey.

May the Lord continue to bless you.