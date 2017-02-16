Vogt's Notes: Perform a random act of kindness today

"Would you like me to take your cart in?" I asked.

The shopper was so grateful and thankful. We had a pleasant exchange that left my heart full and, I think, her heart full.

A little gesture. It put a smile on the shopper's face, as well as my own. A helping hand brightened two people's day, even if in just a small way.

Have you ever experienced such a feeling? Stood out in the frigid cold for just a minute longer to hold the door open for someone coming in behind you? Helped brush snow off a co-worker's car parked next to yours? Bought a cup of coffee for the person behind you in line?

I've never done that last deed, but I'd like to someday. I know that would make my day to have a stranger buy my cup of foo-foo coffee.

This is the perfect week to do just that — it's Random Acts of Kindness Week this week, Feb. 12-18. Sure, the week's a bit more than half over, but you still have time to participate. In fact, Friday, Feb. 17, is Random Acts of Kindness Day. I challenge all of you to do at least one kind act for someone today, if not more. No matter how big or little the act, just do it.

It's easy. Don't be intimidated. A random act of kindness is simply a selfless act of being nice to someone else. Give someone a compliment on a job well done, a new hairstyle, a nice outfit, a pretty smile, a positive attitude.

A random act of kindness doesn't have to cost money. You can dole them out for free every day.

Help pack someone's groceries at the store. Let someone with fewer items go ahead of you in the checkout line. Hold a door open. Put a grocery cart away for someone. Smile and say hi to people you pass by. Offer a cup of coffee from your pot to someone. Tell a joke to someone who's feeling down. Send a text to a friend or relative just to say hi. Pick up the phone and call your grandparents, your parents, your children, a best friend just to say hi.

Share a treat with a co-worker. (I have a co-worker who randomly through the week tosses a Hershey Kiss or Dove chocolate to me. It makes my day!)

Don't limit your random acts of kindness to this week or Friday only. Challenge yourself to make nice gestures every day.

Given the state of our world today, a little, random act of kindness can go a long way to making someone's day better. Let's all try to dole out kindness a little more often. Let me know what random act of kindness you undertake - email me at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or find me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PEJNancy.

I can't wait to hear about all the acts of kindness. I'll let you know if I buy that cup of coffee for someone.