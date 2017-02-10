As mentioned in last month's Mayor's Notebook, on Jan. 17 there was a final community meeting where the landscape designer presented final plans of Part A and Part B for Trailside Park. After his explanation and questions from the approximately 30 people in attendance, the only way I could figure out how to get a true sense of what everyone felt was to say, "Would those who favor Plan A, please stand up."

Of those in the audience, all but three stood up; when asked for those who favored Plan B to stand up, no one did. Rather overwhelming.

The park board added its support for Plan A, and then the council voted unanimously for Plan A. You can see the plan on the city's website under "Parks/Trailside Park."

What does this all mean? In all honesty, it is a living/breathing PLAN, not something written in stone. Very good additional comments/suggestions were made from the audience to the designer, so some changes will most likely occur.

The council has assigned the furthering of this project to the Thriving Community Initiative's Quality of Life group. This group, led by Molly Zins with council members, park board members and those from the community, will be researching, figuring how to make this plan a reality and then submitting it to the council.

Phase 1 will be the first step. Among other things, Phase 1 will include the flag display, a splash park and lovely walking paths throughout the area from Woodman all the way to Sibley Street to tie it all together.

Do understand that this will take a lot of effort and time and cannot really occur until the city takes control of the current Highway 371 sometime in 2018 (but remember, it's already 2017).

How are we going to pay for all of this? The money for the project is going to have to come from you - the community. There is overwhelming evidence that this park will stimulate our quality of life and the economy of Pequot Lakes. Therefore, it is up to each and every one of us to decide just how much we want this to happen and step up to the plate.

Look at the plans on the city website, decide what amenity you really are excited about, and make your donation. We truly want to have Phase 1 paid for BEFORE the city takes control of the road so things can move swiftly.

That means the flag display (donation already given), the splash park (money given, but additional needed) and the path that will connect it all. If your business, organization or you personally would like to step forward, contact Nancy Malecha, city administrator, at 568-2352, and she'll tell you exactly what to do.

This is beyond exciting and we all need to help.