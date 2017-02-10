Cheesehead Chatter: My Valentine's challenge for you

Yes, that means Feb. 14 is around the corner. Or as many call it - Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day is a weird holiday to me because my celebrations - or lack thereof - seem to depend upon my relationship status. And I'm sure I'm not the only one out there who feels that way.

This heart-filled holiday is usually thought of as a celebration of love between couples. If you have a significant other, you'll probably exchange gifts or go out to a nice dinner or at least do something to commemorate the day.

But where does that leave the rest of us - those of us without significant others? Some singles see Feb. 14 as just another day, and others have bitter feelings toward the holiday.

Then there are some who fall into another category. There are a few people I've come across in my life who love Valentine's Day - regardless of their relationship status. Strange, right?

Maybe so, but I think these people are onto something.

Why does the holiday dedicated to love seem to cater primarily to couples? People in romantic relationships aren't the only ones who feel love. What about love for family? Or friends? Or even appreciation for classmates or co-workers? Those are all valid feelings that I think should also be celebrated on Valentine's Day.

And some people already do. When I was growing up, I remember waking up on Valentine's Day to find a small, heart-shaped box of chocolates or a little stuffed animal holding a heart sitting on the foot of my bed. The gift was always from my parents.

Even when I studied abroad and lived in Spain for a few months, my mom still took the time to send a sparkly pink card on Feb. 14.

These were all small gestures, but they meant so much to me because they reminded me that I am loved.

With those memories in mind, I have a challenge for everyone this Valentine's Day. First of all, if you have a significant other you want to celebrate with, go for it. Or don't. That's your call. But I challenge everyone reading this to do something special for someone - whether it's a friend, family member, co-worker or even a total stranger you meet in the grocery store. Just do something. Make a card, buy some chocolate, or maybe just smile and say "Happy Valentine's Day."

Because everyone deserves to feel loved and appreciated on Feb. 14.

But don't let your acts of kindness stop there either. Remember that, while Valentine's Day only comes around once a year, there are still 364 other days where you can make someone feel special as well.

Happy Valentine's Day, readers.