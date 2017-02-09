The Last Windrow: Super Bowl 51 is in the books

By the time this column hits the press we will all know who won Super Bowl 51. All the betting will have been completed, even if authorities keep telling us that betting is illegal. One of two teams that somehow made it through the football season with fewer injuries than any other team will be the winner.

All will be quiet again up here in the northwoods and out on the prairie. We will settle again into the doldrums of late winter, trying to figure out our taxes.

I must admit that I can get caught up in the Super Bowl hype. I've long since decided that the Vikings will never, in my lifetime, achieve the golden ring. Call me a defeatist if you must, but I've got purple scars all over my body.

I still find a bit of excitement in this true American sporting event. This year no team west of the Appalachians played, but it didn't really matter. I still watched.

I wanted to see if Lady Gaga made it as she dangled herself down from the roof of the stadium. You have to admit it takes guts to do what she does. Her performance had nothing to do with football, but we watched it nevertheless. C'mon now, you really did watch.

And, if for no other reason, my wife made a delicious batch of barbecue meatballs, cooked up a wonderful cheese dip and bought me a jug of pickled herring. Totally off our regular diets, but Super Bowls do give you an excuse for excess.

Afterall, a Super Bowl IS pure excess.

Those businesses who purchased million dollar advertising spots will be conducting marketing meetings this week, discussing whether the cost of the ads added up to anything in the cash register. The Budweiser horses may have been retired. There were no doubt odd lizards and other critters and humans vying for our attention.

Next year the Super Bowl will happen in the Twin Cities. Wouldn't it be great if the Vikes actually made it there? Some would say that since a zillion dollars has been spent on the new stadium, our Vikings will no doubt put forth the extra effort to get to the Super Bowl in 2018.

But, no, as stated above, I think I'm destined never to see a Viking wearing the Super Bowl ring. I've pretty much given up much hope of ever receiving a Viking Super Bowl champion sweatshirt for Christmas.

But, this week will see the chatter die down. The game will have been debated at the local coffee houses. Bets will have been paid off. We'll get back to the business of making our way through the winter until the spring zephyrs brush our chapped cheeks and the water trickles off our roof.

The Super Bowl will be yet another memory of which most of us won't remember one week later who won.

It is as it should be.

(Since I wrote this column, the Patriots pulled it out in overtime. At least it wasn't over the Vikes!)

See you next time. Okay?