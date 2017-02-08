As I See It: The pendulum and the pit

I don't understand all the physics involved, but understanding the physics of a pendulum is a lot easier than understanding the swings of our political pendulum.

The clock pendulum swings left and right, stopping for the briefest part of a second before reversing direction. The pendulum of politics doesn't appear to spend much time in the middle of its swing either, but certainly has been stuck between the center and the left for 16 out of the last 24 years.

And last year, it appeared it would stop swinging entirely and just be nailed at the farthest left point of its travel.

But then, a clock repairman appeared who claimed he could break the pendulum loose and fix all the reasons it was stuck so far left. Another mechanic claimed the clock didn't need any fixing. In fact, she said it needed some more nails to keep the pendulum firmly stuck on the left.

The clock repairman wasn't a smooth-talking snake oil salesman like the mechanic and most politicians; he was a successful businessman who was boisterous, somewhat profane and way too wealthy. I've never understood how we can have poor politicians who become rich politicians who then decry rich business persons - reinforcing my point about how it's easier to understand physics.

As I said, the businessman wasn't smooth, but he was smart in a rough-and-tumble, confrontational sort of way. He knew what people felt, and he told them how he would fix all the things that had been bothering them and would clean and oil the clock.

Nearly everyone thought the second mechanic would win the job; but that was not to be.

So even before the clock repairman started working, the mechanic's supporters threw a hissy fit on a scale never before seen in this country. And then the repairman took over and started pulling the largest nails out of the pendulum to free it and the hissy fits became even bigger and louder.

There have been riots, property destruction, mass hysteria, predictions of doom and gloom, but the stock market kept climbing anyway.

There were women's marches in many cities that left mountains of trash behind. It seems to be the trademark of many liberals to rely on others to clean up their messes. I believe most women want respect, recognition and fair treatment. I am also convinced most women do not believe in killing their unborn children.

But so many ultra-feminists and ultra-liberal interest groups want to keep the pendulum riveted to the far left that most radical liberals appear to be racing to the bottom of the pit.

Why do I say that? Some minority and union members realized the party that has supposedly championed their causes for years hasn't succeeded in making any real changes in their situations. The public education system has become an end unto itself and can't seem to keep at-risk students through to meaningful graduation, often focusing on "feel good" topics instead of the subjects that develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The party of the "Democrats" lost control of Congress after one Obama term and have now lost it all. And now they appear to be ready to build more roadblocks against the new president than the pipeline and BLM protestors combined. The party also championed bathroom "rights" - issues that went totally against mainstream logical and moral sensibilities.

Former President Obama created one of the biggest rises in gun sales anyone has witnessed. A "native" of Chicago, a city with more gun deaths than many countries, he has implemented policies regarding guns and illegal/undocumented immigrants that made many Americans feel unsafe, rather than more secure.

We do have problem police; but police are not as great a problem as the (too often liberal-protected) criminals - period.

Liberal secular progressives are going to continue into that pit of self-destruction until they figure out they actually own their problems.

Well, that's the way I see it.