Such a combination would be a hit for your Valentine as well, but being a retired horticulturist, adding flowers would make your romantic intentions crystal clear.

The next question then is, which wine and chocolate would go with the flowers?

Staying with the Valentine tradition, red roses would be the logical choice. You can do a dozen red roses, or a single red one. The single red rose says "I love you" - "You are the one for me."

If the romance is more in the beginning stage, and you wish to be the exclusive love, then purchase 12 red roses, as they say explicitly, "Please be mine. "

This then opens the door to share in the wine and chocolates. Because red is a bold, expressive color in flowers and wine, the red wine you choose should be something that will complement the chocolate.

This is not the time to be a tightwad in making purchases of these components of romantic expression — go for quality in every instance, but avoid a budget hemorrhage. Quality wines can be purchased for around or under $20.

Flowers — roses in particular — depend on market competition.

Basic rules apply here; the wine should be a little sweeter than the chocolate, otherwise the wine will taste bitter. Whether the chocolate is white, milk, or dark, be sure the credentials of origin are impeccable, and the manufacturer is of high standard.

To keep it simple, match color with color. Pair white chocolate with a white wine, like a sparkling Riesling. A milk chocolate with smooth chardonnay and a dark chocolate with a dark wine, like a merlot.

The darker the chocolate, the darker the wine.

For intense, dark, high cacao chocolate, go for a strong, intense wine, like a zinfandel or syrah.

If this is an overload of too much of everything, any one of these Valentine items can stand-alone as well.

If you and your sweetheart are wine aficionados, try to locate Montefalco Rosso, an Italian blend of sangiovese, sagrantino and merlot. This is a deep ruby red wine with a nice balance between acidity and tannins.

For white wine lovers, there are plenty from which to select. Another Italian wine, Merlettaie Offida, is made with 100 percent pecorino, a wine grape making a comeback in part of Italy. It was thought to have been lost, but is now routinely propagated and increasing in availability to the market.

This very affable wine has a deep straw-yellow color and is soft on the palate. It should be good with the white chocolate of your choosing. Both of these Italian suggestions have a $20 or less.

Remembering the one you love during this time of year can help to raise winter temperatures with a little thoughtfulness. Don't pass up the opportunity.

