The Last Windrow: Farm meals featured good meat

This pork chop was a sight to behold. Six inches across and an inch-and-a-half deep, rimmed with a thin layer of fat. It was the pork chop of my heydays on the farm. Thick, juicy and filling.

Since moving from the farm, I've had less of these types of meat cuts. Today's generation is almost petrified of eating anything with a tinge of fat in or on it. We've had it preached to us that eating a savory delicacy such as a fully marbled steak or fully formed pork chop or a plump chicken with the skin still attached can be tantamount to a sin.

I walk around with guilt complex after dining on a sizzling steak. That should not be.

There was a day when we sold what were called "fat" hogs. Those were breeds of swine that carried both meat and fat on their bones. Today's streamlined pigs, although weighing more on the scale, tend to be lacking in fat. They are streamlined, unlike the black and white striped Hampshires we raised.

Our hogs were broad across the shoulders and had hams the size of bushel baskets. Bacon from these pigs came with a thin layer of fat between thick streaks of actual meat. When you were done frying bacon, you actually had some bacon left.

I guess America wants that kind of bacon, but to me something seems to be missing when I look at those anemic looking pieces of bacon lying in repose next to my eggs-over-easy.

Our farm also raised what we called "spring chickens." They were purchased from hatcheries early in the spring. We would pick up cardboard boxes with holes punched in the sides from the local hatchery. We kids loved that trip home with the baby chickens peeping in the box and then watching as our parents toted the boxes into the "brooder house."

Inside was a pen made of corrugated cardboard, and dry peat moss covered the floor inside of the cardboard. A heat lamp hovered above the enclosure.

Bringing home the baby chicks was a highlight of spring on the farm. "Don't squeeze the chicks too hard," was always the warning given by our parents.

But, as all farm kids know, there is a purpose to having livestock. After feeding, watering, medicating and protecting our chickens from predators, we knew we were going to someday eat these fowl. No question about it. Our chickens were what are now called "free range" chickens.

This meant that they were allowed to run free on the farm gaining muscle mass. They were fed a rich mixture of corn and protein, which produced a layer of fat on each and every one.

Then came the day of reckoning. On the night before the harvest, we caught chickens in the trees, in the barn, in the silo and wherever they decided to roost for the night. Chicken crates were filled with a hundred squawking chickens.

I'll leave out the gory details of the day following, but let it be known that chickens went to bird heaven that day. It was as it was. But, each and every one of those birds produced a wonderful chicken dinner.

I've seldom had such scrumptious chicken dinners since. Today's chickens for the most part do not have that taste. Nobody's fault, but now we've been led to believe that chicken fat may be harmful.

I'm not sold.

My dad passed this life a few years ago. One of his favorite ways of enjoying a pork chop dinner was to take a slice of homemade bread at the end of the meal and slide it across the bottom of the skillet that had just fried a pork chop. When the bread was fully saturated with the grease and tailings of the pork chop, he would sit back and chow down with a smile of satisfaction. He taught me to like the same thing.

Dad lived to the ripe age of 97 and never experienced a heart palpitation or any other sign of ill health. He never stressed over what he was eating either.

So it was with Mark and Marilyn's pork chops last weekend. The pork chop meal cooked by my lovely wife was a relic of the past. I didn't get to the pork-saturated slice of bread, but I bet it would have been delicious.

I don't feel a bit stressed or guilty today as I write this. Now that was a real pork chop!

See you next time. Okay?