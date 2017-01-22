From the Lefthand Corner: The silent treatment

Some of us, however, endure a sort of silent treatment all the time. It is far more unintentional than deliberate. We are fortunate not to be deaf, but are afflicted with varying degrees of hearing limitation or impairment.

In a recent Minneapolis Strib edition, the lead editorial opinion exchange was on hearing loss, titled: "1 in 5 Minnesotans is suffering in silence. Literally." It begins, "One of the first signs someone is suffering from this disease is the TV or radio's volume, or behavior is more isolated."

The opinion writer is an acclaimed national communications expert who didn't realize he had a significant hearing problem until he was 55.

He had been conducting a management training session for a large paper company. At the end of the day, the executive in charge summed up that the meeting went well, but that he had failed to answer a number of posed questions.

He was stunned. That was what he had been called upon and paid to do. In reflecting, he realized that the unanswered questions came from people seated behind him as he changed directions, walking back and forth through the audience.

His host executive left him with the stinging comment: "Better get your ears checked, Jim."

He did. His fairly common, high-range hearing loss was fixable. He could afford hearing aids 20 years ago as he can now. He wears two hearing aids continuously and says that because of them he is "still working, speaking and writing" in maintaining his profession.

Jim writes that his father - a well-known, outgoing public figure in the Twin Cities - gradually withdrew to almost a recluse after a lifetime of lighting up every room he entered.

Jim and his dad apparently have the same age-related hearing loss (ARHL) that the headlined "20 percent of us Minnesotans are afflicted with."

"Minnesotans, like the rest of Americans, basically ignore this destructive disease rather than urge victims to get tested," the editorial says, and the opinion writer asks, "How can this be in a state renowned for its medical prowess and scientific expertise?"

Jim notes that Minnesota has a woefully under-funded state commission - the Minnesota Commission of Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing - whose fundamental mission is to recover and reignite the lives of "millions of missing Minnesotans with facets of the deaf and hearing loss problems."

I fully agree that the more deaf should have more and first consideration, but I am among the many or the millions who didn't even know or remember that the commission even existed, let alone what it does, or what it does that might be helpful.

I was first really aware of a hearing "problem" when we were "tested" during one of the mid-grade school years. I don't remember what, if any, recommendations were made. I did "know" that kids didn't wear hearing aids, and that my family didn't have any money for hearing aids back then.

So I grew up and lived with the usual snide comments about selective hearing, some of which were true, like when mother was directing chores or schoolwork.

Some of it was humorous. I remember Dad reaching up to his shirt pocket to flip the switch on his hearing aid battery, as a non-favorite relative droned on about his big house, new Cadillac and high-paying, important job.

In good old hindsight, I could have taken a number of protective actions I didn't do. Lifelong exposure to repeated loud noises apparently exacerbated the condition. It is only recently that I've started wearing muffler devices when using the chain saw or rototiller and when target shooting.

There was no hearing protection in sight at the very loud can factory in Chicago, nor the not-quite-so-loud canning factory in Winnebago during the 1950s. Government regulation and safety requirements were not as extensive and enforced back then.

Whatever is done to help and alleviate our situation, we with hearing impairment will miss desired communication every time we are in company of other people.

So, if you will, please consider the "silent discriminatee" in your immediate family, friend and neighbor circles.

Speak louder and slower, and enunciate to the point of boredom.

Look directly at the person who is trying to hear you. Don't turn away or move around unnecessarily while you're talking to that impaired person.

Consider all the other competing sounds all around us, and know that even if we can't hear much lesser sounds, that sudden loud sounds still hurt coming through hearing aids.

Be willing to repeat a time or two, even if it seems unnecessary.

Thank you very much! All of us with hearing impairment will appreciate you very much.