Originating in the Piemonte (Italian for Piedmont) region of northwest Italy, nebbiolo is finicky about where it will grow and ripen with any degree of dependability.

While the movie "Sideways" got the pinot noir grape the spotlight as far as being the world's most finicky grape to grow successfully, the nebbiolo grape has to be a close second.

To be successful, dedicated and gifted growers and producers must be willing to research and cater to this grape's environmental and cultural needs. It flowers early and ripens late, making it prone to the vicissitudes of nature during the spring and fall.

Also like pinot noir, it is genetically unstable, resulting in many genetic variables in the market.

Requiring true precision agricultural engineering, to get the best out of this grape, they need to be planted where they can get ample sunshine and yet stay cool, but not place them where frosts or early autumn cold snaps can render them essentially a useless crop.

This should cause you to form the thought: "Why bother with such a fussbudget grape?" The answer of course; the reward exceeds the effort — when it happens.

At its best, Barolo and Barbaresco wines epitomize the flavor impacts this grape will deliver.

Drinking the bold, strong tannins, which in the 'old days' (prior to the 1990s) was said to be akin to wrapping their tongues in shrink wrap. This was due to the lack of sufficient aging in barrels and bottles, and to a lack of temperature-controlled fermentation.

With the advent of temperature-controlled tanks, fermentation would be quicker and avoid the astringency of strong tannins. Wine makers also discovered that dividing the aging in small French barrels and bottles, nebbiolo's a fresh fruit quality could be expressed and enjoyed.

The difference between Barolo and Barbaresco wines are their location in the region; the Barolo is more of a continental climate, while the Barbaresco is from a maritime climate, which gives the grapes an opportunity to ripen earlier than those in Barolo. This results in a less tannic wine, making it more broadly acceptable to the average red wine lover.

DOCG regulations stipulate Barbaresco must have a minimum 12.5 percent ABV, and 2 years of aging, one of which must be spent in small wooden barrels.

For the reservia designation, the aging must increase to 4 years, with 2 spent in barrels.

These wines tend to be pricey, but bargains can be found by doing a little shopping around your affordable pricing point. Start with under $20 locally, and if not found, check out Trader Joe's or go to winesearcher.com to find bargains.

If the lowest-priced wine leaves you less than impressed, bump up your price point to where you find one that is enjoyable. It is worth experimenting, as these wines go well with no-nonsense American dinners like steak and potatoes. Their mutual boldness complement each other.

Ron Smith, a retired NDSU Extension horticulturist, writes weekly about his love of wine and its history. Readers can reach him at tuftruck1@gmail.com.