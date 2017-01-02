Grim's Tales: Out with the old

I am sad to know music legends like Merle Haggard and David Bowie are gone. Children will never see new films with Alan Rickman, and at least one actor from the television series "Growing Pains" has been reduced to a memory.

The tragedy comes from my very own familiarity with these people. In class I learned of John Glenn and memorized his name. Rickman was the bad guy everyone loved to hate in "Die Hard," and when Alan Thicke gave lectures to the kids of "Growing Pains," he was teaching my generation lessons at the same time.

To make matters worse by a long shot, 2016 claimed lives in many families around me. I don't know if anyone I know went totally unscathed. I'm guessing that most people I know are within three degrees of separation of a deceased person from this year. Like those stars already mentioned, young children will not get the chance to know grandfathers, aunts, family friends and mothers who died in 2016.

A close friend of my mother died over the summer after kicking cancer to the curb several times. Readers may remember Sandy Medenwalt from a Lake Country Faces story I wrote about her after her last successful battle.

A friend from high school lost his dad on Christmas, for crying out loud.

As a year, 2016 is determined to stink as bad going out as it did coming in.

As any avid reader knows, my own mother died Feb. 23 after nearly a month of pure torture brought on by cancer. It's been rough for my family, and I'm afraid the glow of the holidays that have come and gone was significantly faded.

I've had many moments where some little thing has cropped up and reminded me of the fact that Mom was missing, that every special occasion this past year has been the first without Mom. It's brutal that by living close to our family members, we unintentionally connect our memories of them to the things we love.

It's brutal, but I know it will also be a blessing once things soften, and that will take a while. Most things after a big loss like this don't excite a person so much, and maybe that makes us more pessimistic. It's lucky when we can see the good things and reignite our fervor and love of life.

Take the blessing felt by the boss at my second job.

Her daughter, in her 20s, is training to work in some form of medical imaging. During a teacher's demonstration, she volunteered to go into a machine and have her very organs laid bare for all to see. In an unlikely turn of events, doing so revealed a mass that could have gone undetected for many years to come until it became malignant and spread. It was already precancerous, so things could have been far worse.

Do all teachers do demonstrations on students like this? How many times has that teacher done that same demonstration and revealed perfectly healthy organs? What if this girl had chosen a different profession, missed class that day or simply not volunteered? What were the chances that she would take a path that would lead directly to the discovery of this mass, which could have possibly killed her in her 30s?

The world is far from perfect, but at times we forget that perfect or not, there are good things happening around us. Even when we are feeling lower than we have ever felt before, there are things out there that we can look to to keep us afloat just long enough for truly good and amazing things to return to our own lives. But we have to be willing to look for them and hold on to their example.

With the new year, most of us probably make some sort of resolution to work out more, to eat healthier or some other, loftier goal that we might or might not accomplish.

For 2017, I'm going to try to appreciate more of the memories that surprise me on a daily basis, instead of dreading them.

I hope you have a happy new year.