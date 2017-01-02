The Last Windrow: Remembering an Iowa ice storm

An Iowa ice storm was passing through the country. Giant cottonwood limbs were cracking, and the yard light was flickering.

The Christmas wrapping paper had all been burned in the cook stove. The relatives had all departed for their homes. Christmas lights still twinkled in the night, but somehow they had lost some of their luster. It was the week after Christmas and a storm was brewing across the high plains.

If you have never experienced a true ice storm, you have escaped one of nature's more vicious sides. This past week we experienced such an event in the upper parts of Minnesota, and the storm brought back a memory of such a storm that pelted our farmstead back in the 1950s.

One of the many reasons I moved to northern Minnesota was to get into the genuine snow belt. I had enough of the mediocre winters that proved usually feeble in snow production but high in misery. I figured if winter was to come, at least it should be worth worrying about.

Ice storms were not a weather phenomenon that anyone hoped for. They were dangerous, and anyone venturing into the teeth of an ice storm was bound to pay a price in some way.

The ice storm that visited our farm on that late December night started with a gentle rain. There was little snow on the ground and soon the farmyard glistened like a frozen lake. The milking had been done for the night and the milk cows were allowed to stay in the barn overnight as a precaution.

The night was alive with sounds. The hard southwest wind pummeled the house and made strange sounds as it found its way through the century old windows. The giant elm tree outside the front of the house creaked and cracked and groaned under the heavy load of ice that accumulated on its limbs and boughs. The electric wires sagged under the weight of the ice, and we all wondered how long they would stay attached and the house lit.

The wind was still howling the next morning as we slipped and slid our way to the barn and chores. There was not an item left outside that was not coated with an inch of clear ice. Ice needed to be busted off water hydrants, tractor steering wheels, gates and anything else needed to complete the chore cycle.

Our bull had for some reason decided to stand out in the storm and resembled a frozen statue as it ambled to the feed bunk.

Ice coated the highways to the point that it was dangerous and nearly impossible to steer a vehicle anywhere. School vacation was under way and no doubt would have been cancelled had it not been for the holidays. Mail didn't show up at the mailbox and a person felt imprisoned by a coating of ice.

Last week's ice storm reminded me of that storm and how we farmed through it. I thought I had left such ice storms behind me. Not so.

I'm not looking forward to the next one. Bring on real winter.

See you next time. Okay?